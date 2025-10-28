Nonito Donaire eyes history in Japan world title fight

Nonito Donaire Jr. (left) and Seiya Tsutsumi (right). | Boxrec photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Former four-division world champion Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. eyes to become the third oldest boxer to be crowned world champion.

This as, he is set to fight on December 17 against Seiya Tsutsumi, the World Boxing Association’s (WBA) “champion in recess” in one of the triple-header world title fight promoted by Teiken Promotions.

Donaire earned a world title shot as he is the current interim world champion.

This was formally confirmed by Boxingscene and Brunch Boxing on Tuesday.

In fact, Donaire Jr. is a replacement opponent for Tsutsumi after erstwhile WBA champion Antonio Vargas withdrew for personal matters.

Donaire Jr. who will turn 43 this November 16 could rewrite his already legendary boxing career if he wins.

He sports a record of 43 wins with 28 knockouts and eight losses. He won world titles in flyweight, bantamweight, junior featherweight, and featherweight divisions and is a certified future Hall of Famer.

His most recent fight was last June 25 against Andres Campos for the WBA interim title. He won by a technical decision after suffering a right eyebrow cut in the ninth round where he was ahead in the score cards.

Meanwhile, Tsutsumi, 29, was last seen fighting in February 24 where he absorbed a draw against fellow Japanese Daigo Haiga. He has an unbeaten record of 12 wins, eight knockouts, and three draws.

