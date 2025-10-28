83-year-old Enovesa bags Sugbu’s ‘Bowler of the Month’ title

Dory Enoveso (middle) poses with fellow bowlers during the awarding. | SUGBU photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Age is proving no hindrance for senior bowler Dory Enoveso, who continues to impress on the lanes even at 83 years old.

Most people her age would rather spend their Sundays in quiet leisure, but not Enoveso.

Enoveso bagged the “Bowler of the Month” title for October in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) tournament held last Sunday, October 26, at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

The victory came just a week after Enoveso also ruled SUGBU’s shootout tournament, underscoring her consistency and competitive spirit.

Now competing as a Division B bowler after moving up from Division C, Enoveso continued her remarkable run by defeating fellow senior bowler and Division A player Rene Ceniza, 182–149, in the championship match.

Enoveso made the most of her 38 handicap points compared to Ceniza’s five, sealing the win after both finished with 144 scratch pinfalls.

In the semifinals, Enoveso placed second behind Ceniza with 196 pinfalls, while Ceniza topped the round with 209. They advanced over Danny Sabang (195), Romy Mauro (188), Bebie Mauro (167), and Manny Bueno (165).

With the victory, Enoveso earned a slot in the upcoming “Bowler of the Year” tournament set for December, joining other monthly champions in the prestigious year-end showdown.

