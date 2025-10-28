Minglanilla robbery suspect nabbed; loot spent on scatter, drugs

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, officer-in-charge of Minglanilla Municipal Police Station, interviews alias “James,” the suspect in a robbery at a subdivision residence in Barangay Tubod, Minglanilla, last Thursday, October 23. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police have arrested a 24-year-old man accused of robbing a subdivision residence in Barangay Tubod, Minglanilla, Cebu who later admitted that he spent most of the stolen money on gambling and illegal drugs.

The suspect, identified only as alias “James,” was accused of breaking into the home of a 37-year-old administrator of a rehabilitation center inside a subdivision around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 23.

According to the victim, the suspect managed to cart away P120,000 in cash, identification cards, and other personal belongings.

Police said the suspect gained entry by forcibly removing the plywood seal covering an air-conditioning vent.

CCTV footage later showed him entering the living room before escaping through the back door with the victim’s sling bag containing the stolen items.

The victim reported the incident to Minglanilla Police later that afternoon.

Arrest and confession

Police confirmed that the suspect later surrendered in Lapu-Lapu City, claiming fear after learning he was being hunted.

During interrogation, “James” admitted to the burglary but said it was his first time committing such a crime.

He confessed that he stole only about P50,000—not P120,000 as initially reported and spent P10,000 on shabu, gave P5,000 to his ailing father, and gambled away the rest in a game of “scatter,” which he admitted to losing all the remaining amount.

The suspect also admitted to buying illegal drugs from Mambaling, Cebu City, and consuming them with several companions.

Police, however, are verifying his claims after receiving reports that he may be part of a group involved in other break-ins across southern Cebu.

Police statement

Minglanilla Police Officer-in-Charge Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay clarified that the Minglanilla robbery suspect’s surrender was not voluntary, as he was already aware of the manhunt against him.

“Technically, under the law, he is still considered nga arrested and we will be filing a case against him under inquest because ang atoang balaod niingon nga dapat ang pag-surrender, boluntaryo man. Unya sa atoang nasayran karon, and based on the factual antecedents, di man boluntaryo ang iyahang pag-surrender kay nasayod naman siya nga gipangita siya. So wala’y choice siya nga nahuna-hunaan mao na nga nipatim-aw siya,” she said.

Macatangay added that the suspect faces a robbery charge filed by his victim.

Security reminder to residents

Police urged residents, especially those in subdivisions, to strengthen home security and install surveillance cameras.

“Para pagpahibaw sa atoang mga residents here, especially sa members sa 60 kapin ka mga homeowners association ngari sa Minglanilla sa modus operandi nga ginabuhat ani nga mga personahe nga matngon sila, unsa ka importante nga mag-install sila og mga CCTVs, unsa ka importante nga nindot ang ilahang gi-implement nga security within their subdivisions and within their homes actually,” Macatangay said.

Authorities are also calling on anyone who may have been previously victimized by the Minglanilla robbery suspect to come forward and file formal complaints at Minglanilla Police Station.

