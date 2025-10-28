Jerusalem, Kuse make weight for October 29 WBC title clash

Melvin Jerusalem and Siyakholwa Kuse strike a fighting pose after passing the official weigh-in of their world title fight. | Sanman Boxing photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — WBC minimumweight world champion Melvin Jerusalem and challenger Siyakholwa Kuse both tipped the scales at 104.8 pounds ahead of their title showdown tomorrow at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, which also marks the 50th anniversary of the historic Thrilla in Manila.

The Cebu-based Jerusalem, who cross trains in both Cebu and Japan, will defend his belt against the No. 2 contender from South Africa in the same iconic venue where Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier staged their legendary heavyweight bout in 1975.

One of two reigning Filipino champions

The 31-year-old Jerusalem, a native of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, is one of only two reigning Filipino world champions, along with IBF minimumweight titleholder Pedro Taduran.

He owns a record of 24 wins (12 KOs) and three losses.

Last March, Jerusalem retained his title with a unanimous decision win over Japan’s Yudai Shigeoka in their rematch. This fight marks his third title defense and his second on home soil after dominating Mexico’s Luis Castillo in Manila last year.

Kuse’s 1st fight outside South Africa

For Kuse, 22, the bout will be his first fight outside South Africa.

He enters with a 9-2-1 record, including four knockouts, and is riding a six-fight winning streak. During that run, he captured the South African minimumweight title, the African Boxing Union crown, and the WBC Silver belt.

His most notable win came last May, when he outpointed Filipino contender Samuel Salva via 10-round unanimous decision.

Also, two Cebu-based fighters from the ARQ Boxing Stable will also see action on the undercard. Speedy Boy Acope takes on Ronerick Ballesteros in an eight-round bout, while Berland Robles battles Arvin Magramo in a 10-round clash.

