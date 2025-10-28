DepEd to set up temporary learning spaces in quake-hit schools

A portion of the ceiling at Don Gerardo National High School in Barangay Opao, Mandaue, collapses after the 6.9-magnitude earthquake on September 30. | Barangay Opao BDRRMC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To ensure that learning continues after the earthquake last September, the Department of Education (DepEd) will build Temporary Learning Spaces (TLS) in damaged schools in Cebu.

Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, DepEd Central Visayas Regional Director, said that this serves as a safe alternative learning environment for students and teachers affected by the disaster.

“The TLS will be constructed in the area of the [affected] school sites. These are additional to the buildings to be possibly constructed as a replacement for the damaged ones,” he said.

He added that they are also coordinating with local government units and the Provincial government, emphasizing the need for approval before construction begins.

Damages to school infrastructure

The DepEd Central Visayas reported that damages to school infrastructures in Cebu may reach up to ₱4 billion.

The figure comes after assessments were conducted in 503 schools across northern and Metro Cebu.

“All schools are damaged in Bogo City, and areas like Medellin, Daanbantayan, Bantayan Island, San Remigio, Borbon, Sogod,” Jimenez said during a presser on October 28, 2025.

He shared that 755 classrooms were totally damaged, 1,522 sustained major damage, and 2,267 had minor damage.

Jimenez estimated the cost of repairs at ₱3.5 million per totally damaged classroom, ₱750,000 for major damage, and ₱50,000 to ₱200,000 for minor damage.

He also noted that the number of damaged schools may still rise due to recurring aftershocks and weather disturbances in the province.

“The number of damages is still increasing because of the aftershocks. For example, one school reports no damage; the following day, there’s already minor damage,” he said.

Engineers from the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office are still conducting evaluations, with 5,000 classrooms already inspected.

Learning to still continue

Jimenez assured that the regional office has acquired funds as part of its recovery efforts.

“The regional office already downloaded some funds for the clearing of some schools, especially those totally damaged, in preparation for the construction of the Temporary Learning Spaces,” he said.

He added that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will handle all school repairs costing over ₱1 million through the Quick Response Fund.

“As much as we want for all our classrooms to be repaired on time, it’s already beyond our control,” Jimenez said.

To support students and teachers affected by the disaster, the DepEd will also distribute “EduKahon” kits under the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program.

These kits include essential learning tools and materials such as whiteboards, pens, paper, first aid kits, and communication devices for continued education in emergency situations.

Meanwhile, public schools have shifted to a modular learning setup, similar to the one implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, while recovery efforts continue.

“Wala kaayo ta nag online especially those areas affected kay wa sad tay connectivity. Aside from damaged infrastructure, we also have difficulties in electricity,” Jimenez said.

(We didn’t opt for online classes, especially in the areas affected, due to limited connectivity.)

Private schools have discretion over their learning setup, with some opting to conduct online classes temporarily.

The DepEd aims to resume full face-to-face classes once schools are declared safe and infrastructure repairs are completed.

