Kalag-Kalag 2025: Police in Cebu province on full alert

The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) during their “Ligtas Undas 2025” send-off ceremony at the Cebu PPO Multi-Purpose Grounds on Tuesday, October 28. | Photo courtesy of CPPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Security and emergency response units across Cebu Province have been placed on full alert ahead of the observance of Kalag-Kalag 2025.

The Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) assured the public of heightened visibility and preparedness in cemeteries, transport terminals, and major thoroughfares.

The CPPO said all units are now fully deployed under “Ligtas Undas 2025,” a coordinated security and public safety operation that brings together multiple government agencies to ensure a safe and peaceful observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

Coordination meeting

On Monday, October 27, key officials from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) Region 7 gathered at the CPPO Command Center in Cebu City for the Provincial Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center (PJPSCC) meeting.

Led by CPPO Provincial Director Police Colonel Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr., the meeting focused on internal security, threat assessments, and the finalization of crowd control and traffic management plans for Kalag-Kalag 2025.

The CPPO said the discussion strengthened inter-agency coordination ahead of the expected influx of visitors in cemeteries and transport hubs.

Police visibility and safety measures

In a statement, authorities said personnel have been deployed across the province, focusing on cemeteries, transport terminals, and main thoroughfares.

Police checkpoints and assistance desks have also been established to ensure public safety and order during the observance.

The CPPO reiterated that Ligtas Undas 2025 aims to maintain peace, prevent criminal incidents, and provide immediate response to emergencies, assuring Cebuanos that law enforcement and rescue units remain on standby throughout the holiday period.

Send-off ceremony and deployment

On Tuesday, October 28, CPPO formally held the Ligtas Undas 2025 send-off ceremony at the Cebu PPO Multi-Purpose Grounds, with Cebu Governor Pamela S. Baricuatro as guest of honor and speaker.

As part of the Kalag-Kalag security preparation, CPPO and its partner agencies conducted a show of force and equipment inspection to assess operational readiness.

The activity featured mobility assets, communications equipment, and rescue tools to be used during Kalag-Kalag operations.

The inspection, which included participation from the AFP, BFP, BJMP, PCG, PDEA, and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), was described as a demonstration of unity, discipline, and preparedness among Cebu’s peacekeeping and emergency response units.

Governor Pam Baricuatro commended the efforts of police, soldiers, firefighters, jail personnel, and other responders for their continued service, emphasizing their role in maintaining peace and safety during these holidays.

She described the deployment as a collective act of unity and compassion to protect Cebuano families during the annual observance.

Colonel Mangelen, for his part, thanked partner agencies and local government units for their collaboration and urged deployed personnel to remain visible, approachable, and vigilant throughout Kalag-Kalag 2025’s long weekend.

