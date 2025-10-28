Missile storage facility in Lapu-Lapu: Mayor defends online posts

This is the tarpaulin showing the sign that it was a Missile Storage Facility project, which then congresswoman Cindi King-Chan posted online after the groundbreaking last February 2025. The photo went viral last week when a netizen reshared it on social media.| Contributed photo via Futch Anthony Inso

CEBU CITY, Philippines —After a social media post regarding a tarpaulin during the groundbreaking of a missile storage facility in Naval Base Rafael Ramos in Lapu-Lapu City on February 21, 2025, went viral, Mayor Cindi King-Chan defended the project.

Mayor King-Chan also explained her move to post online a photo of the tarpaulin about the project after the event last February, saying it was for the sake of transparency, so that you would know where your taxes went.

The photo of the tarpaulin, with the project name – missile storage facility – went viral last week after a netizen reshared the post online.

Why tarpaulins

King-Chan was still a congresswoman when the groundbreaking of the project was done in February this year.

She said that it had always been her practice to install tarpaulins during groundbreakings of her projects.

“As you may know, I have always invited the media, I’ve always been transparent about all my projects, kadtong Congresswoman pa ko (when I was still a congresswoman),” King-Chan said.

She ran for the post of mayor of Lapu-Lapu City in the May elections this year and won. She is now the mayor of the city.

Meanwhile, she also tried to address concerns about a possible security breach for posting the tarpaulin, which stated that the missile storage facility would be built there.

She said that if there was an issue about security, then officials of the Naval Forces Central (Navforcen), a Philippine Navy base in the city, should not have permitted the conduct of the groundbreaking activity.

“Gisita na unta ta sa Philippine Navy sa Navforcen, but, in fact, they joined us sa groundbreaking,” she added.

(We would have been stopped by the Philippine Navy, the Navforcen, but, in fact, they joined us during the groundbreaking.)

The project was part of the “Tatag ng Imprastraktura para sa Kapayapaan at Seguridad (TIKAS)” program, which allocated P9 million for the first phase of the project.

King-Chan was reacting to some netizens questioning her move to publicize the project.

They said that the project should have remained a secret.

She also tried to address the worries of some netizens that with her move to publish the project online, it might make Lapu-Lapu a target of other countries due to the presence of the facility here.

Mayor King-Chan said that the city would always be a target of other countries, saying that was the reality and a given.

“We are a target. That is reality. Ma-Google sab nimo nga naa ta’y Navforcen, naa ta’y airbase diri, so given na na,” she said.

(We are a target. That is reality. You can also Google that we have the Navforcen, we have the airbase here, so that is a given.)

For the airbase, King-Chan was referring to the Mactan-Benito Ebuen Airbase, a Philippine Air Force base, which is also situated in Lapu-Lapu City.

