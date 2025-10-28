Mandaue City strengthens police force with 133 new firearms

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan speaks with Congresswoman Emmarie Ouano-Dizon, Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano and MCPO Director Police Colonel Cirilo Acosta Jr. as they inspect the donated firearms during the ceremonial turnover at the MCPO headquarters in Barangay Centro, Mandaue City. Photo: Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon FB Page

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Government has formally turned over 133 high-powered firearms to the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) through a Deed of Donation signed on Monday, October 27.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano and Police Regional Office-7 Director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan led the ceremonial signing at the MCPO headquarters in Barangay Centro.

Mayor Ouano said the turnover reflects the city government’s continued commitment to support law enforcement and ensure public safety.

“The turnover of firearms from the local government is not merely a donation of equipment but a symbol of our continuing commitment to protect every Mandauehanon,” he said.

READ: Mandaue City forms multi-agency task force to combat scam hubs, drug labs, and other organized crimes

The donated firearms include 12 UDMC rifles, 8 SAC rifles, 10 SAC machine guns, 58 Norinco .45-caliber pistols, 7 Remington .38-caliber pistols, 18 Llama .38-caliber pistols, 10 9mm Tanfoglio pistols, and 10 black pistols.

They will be distributed to the PNP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and mobile patrol units, while some will be turned over to the Regional Command Center (RCC).

Ouano said the City Government had long coordinated with MCPO Director Police Colonel Cirilo Acosta Jr. regarding the proper disposition of the firearms.

He added that the firearms are already in MCPO custody and that the turnover is largely a formality. He admitted he was unaware why the previous administration purchased them or whether they were acquired even earlier.

Based on his understanding, the weapons had once been lent to barangay captains. They have since been returned to the city—a move he said was necessary due to increasingly complex requirements such as licenses to own, possess, and carry firearms.

Ouano also commended the PNP for their five-minute response time initiative, which he said he fully supports.

He added that instead of investing in more weapons, the City will focus on providing police officers with protective gear, such as helmets and body armor, to ensure their safety while on duty.

ALSO READ: Mandaue police, 124 of them, deputized to enforce environmental laws

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP