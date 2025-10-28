Balunan shows grace in defeat after losing to champion Taduran

Christian Balunan and Pedro Taduran after the fight. | Screen grab from Elorde TV’s live stream

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bloodied but unbroken, Cebuano world title challenger Christian “Punchchan” Balunan showed what true grace in defeat looks like as he bowed to reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran on Sunday night in Manila.

The 25-year-old native of Consolacion, Cebu, who trains under Villamor Boxing Gym and PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, lost by unanimous decision. Yet, his toughness, courage, and humility earned him widespread admiration from fans, analysts, and fellow boxers.

Balunan sustained a deep gash on his right eyebrow after an accidental clash of heads in the fourth round but refused to quit, fighting through the pain until the final bell. Taduran went on to retain his title in what was expected to be a comfortable defense.

READ: Balunan earns respect of many in gritty world title loss to Taduran

After the fight, Balunan took to Facebook to express gratitude and respect for the champion who inspired him to improve.

“Isang karangalan na makalaban ka, kuya champ Pedro G. Taduran. Ikaw ay tunay na kampeon at nagbibigay inspirasyon sa karamihan na gustong maging world champion—isa na ako doon,” Balunan wrote.

(It’s an honor to fight you, kuya champ Pedro G. Taduran. You are a true champion and an inspiration to many who dream of becoming world champions—myself included.)

“Higit sa lahat, ikaw ay napaka-humble na kampeon at mapagmahal sa iyong pamilya at sa team mo. Good luck and God bless sa mga paparating mong laban, kuya Champ Taduran. Salamat sa magandang experience na makalaban ka. Mabuhay ka, kuya Champ.”

(Above all, you are a very humble champion who loves your family and your team. Good luck and God bless in your future fights, kuya Champ Taduran. Thank you for the wonderful experience of sharing the ring with you. Long live, kuya Champ!)

Balunan’s message of respect drew praise from fellow fighters, including former world title challenger Charly Suarez, who encouraged him to keep going.

“Congratulations, champ! Ganda ng laban. Keep on—time will come, darating sa iyo ang panahon. Padayon! Marami kaming naniniwala at nagtitiwala sa iyo na maging world champion ka rin. By God’s grace, saludo! Proud Visaya!”

(Congratulations, champ! Great fight. Keep going—your time will come. Move forward! Many of us believe and trust that you’ll become a world champion too. By God’s grace, salute! Proud Visayan!)

Reigning WBC minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem, also based in Cebu, chimed in with a brief but powerful comment: “Future world champion.”

ALSO READ: Balunan arrives in Manila for IBF world title showdown

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP