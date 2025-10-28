CESAFI: CEC Dragons pass tough USPF test, stay on top in high school hoop wars

CEC’s Llouie Jay Estorba hangs in the air for a tough layup. | CDN Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons proved why they’re the team to beat in the Cesafi Season 25 high school basketball tournament after overcoming one of their toughest challenges yet — a gritty University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers squad — 52-47, on Tuesday, October 28, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Dragons extended their winning streak to six games after dropping their season opener last month, cementing their place atop the standings with a 6-1 (win-loss) record. The Baby Panthers, meanwhile, absorbed their third defeat in six outings.

CEC’s win didn’t come easy. The Baby Panthers refused to back down and kept the game close from start to finish, never allowing the Dragons to pull away by more than single digits.

USPF made a strong push early in the final period behind Kris Lawrence Selim and Luke Brent Dy, who knocked down key baskets to trim the deficit to just one, 41-42.

But the Dragons quickly answered as Mart Justine Parilla and Llouie Jay Estorba buried back-to-back triples to restore a seven-point cushion, 48-41, midway through the fourth quarter.

Kenneth Fuller then drilled an elbow jumper — his only field goal of the game — to give CEC its biggest lead at 50-41.

USPF’s Champ Davidson Brigoli sparked a late rally, scoring seven straight points to bring his team within three, 47-50, with two minutes remaining. However, Brigoli’s crucial foul on Estorba in the final stretch sealed USPF’s fate, as Estorba calmly sank both free throws to preserve CEC’s win.

Estorba led the Dragons with 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal, though he also committed nine turnovers. Parilla chipped in 11 points, six rebounds, two steals, and two assists, while Mohammad Dimaporo anchored the defense with eight points, nine rebounds, three blocks, and two steals.

Fuller orchestrated the offense with precision, finishing with nine assists, five rebounds, and five steals despite scoring only two points.

Brigoli paced USPF with 11 points as the only Baby Panther in double figures. Jack Robert Cox added nine points, while Selim contributed eight in the losing effort.

