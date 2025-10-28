Minglanilla shooting: Two suspects identified, case filed for frustrated murder

Police have identified the two suspects — John Vincent Caballero, the alleged shooter (left), and Raymond Pacada, the alleged driver (right) — involved in the attack on a lechon vendor outside his stall at the Minglanilla New Public Market in Barangay Poblacion Ward I on Sunday, October 19. | Photo courtesy of Minglanilla Police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police have identified two suspects in the shooting of a lechon vendor in Minglanilla, Cebu, on October 19, and have filed a frustrated murder complaint against them.

According to Minglanilla Police Officer-in-Charge Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, the case was officially filed on Monday, October 27, against the two motorcycle-riding suspects — identified through CCTV footage and witness statements — as the gunman and his driver.

Suspects still at large

Despite being identified, both suspects remain at large. Police said extensive efforts to locate them are still ongoing, as the two fled after learning they were being hunted.

“We exhausted our efforts to locate them. Actually, since positively identified man, na-trace nato asa sila gapuyo, kinsa ilahang mga higala. Pero kay lage, nasayod man silang gipangita sila, wala na sila didto ani nga mga locations nga nasayran nato. So we deemed it proper to file the case under preliminary investigation para malutsan sila og warrant and then we’ll be able to implement the warrant against them wherever they are,” Macatangay said.

(We exhausted our efforts to locate them. Actually, since they were positively identified, we traced where they lived and who their friends were. But since they found out they were being hunted, they were no longer at the locations we had discovered. So we deemed it proper to file the case under preliminary investigation so a warrant could be issued, allowing us to arrest them wherever they may be)

She added that initial background checks revealed the suspects had previous violations of the law, which could aggravate the case once they are arrested.

Dispute over lechon may have triggered shooting

Investigators are looking into a heated dispute between the victim and one of his customers as the possible motive for the attack.

“Some would find this funny, but we don’t see anything funny about this one. Kay kaning atoang biktima ron, lechonero, and then we found out nga naa siya’y nakalalis nga isa ka customer. Ang reklamo sa customer, allegedly, gilaplapan ang iyahang lechon,” she said.

(Some might find this funny, but we don’t see anything funny about it. Our victim is a lechon vendor, and we found out he had an argument with a customer. The customer’s complaint was that his lechon was allegedly tampered with or eaten.)

She added that the customer reportedly paid ₱12,000 for the roasted pig and felt offended, believing the product appeared to have missing portions upon delivery. The victim, however, denied the accusation.

Police said the customer allegedly warned the victim that “someone would take action” following the incident.

“According to him, nanawag kuno ni nga mga customer sa iyaha og gibaharan siya, and among the many things that were mentioned to him, giingnan kuno siya nga naa gyud kuno’y ‘mutambling’ tungod aning hitaboa. So mao na ang nitatak sa iyahang huna-huna og wa siya’y laing ma-pinpoint nga rason nganong nahitabo ni sa iyaha,” she said.

(According to him, the customer called him and scolded him, and among the many things said to him, he was told that ‘someone would take a fall’ because of what happened. That stuck in his mind, and he couldn’t think of any other reason why this happened to him.)

This prompted investigators to examine whether the customer may have orchestrated the shooting by hiring the two suspects.

Macatangay said that while evidence against the alleged mastermind remains weak for now, investigators intend to pursue additional charges once more substantial proof is gathered.

She explained that the two gunmen were charged first, and once strong evidence is fully established against the suspected instigator, a separate case will also be filed.

Victim still recovering

The 38-year-old victim, identified only as “Jerwin,” remains confined in a Cebu City hospital.

The bullet reportedly entered through his cheek and exited through his neck, leaving him temporarily unable to speak.

“It gave us a hard time initially sa pag-communicate sa iyaha kay di man niya malihok ang iyahang dila. So it took us mga two days pa before we were able to really gather some significant information. But prior to that, we relied on CCTVs and witnesses,” Macatangay said.

(It was difficult for us to communicate with him at first because he couldn’t move his tongue. It took us about two days before we could gather significant information from him. Before that, we relied on CCTV footage and witnesses.)

The Minglanilla Police continue to gather additional evidence and coordinate with neighboring stations to track down the suspects as the investigation progresses.

