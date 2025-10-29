Cebu gun attack: P500K bounty dangled for arrest of cop killers

REWARD OFFERED. Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Director Maj. Gen. Robert Morico II hands financial assistance to Janice Deiparine, widow of Captain Joel Hernan Deiparine, assistant chief of the Intelligence Section of the CIDG Regional Field Unit 7, in Cebu City on Oct. 27, 2025. The police officer was killed during a surveillance operation against alleged gun-for-hire suspects in Sitio Balaw, Brgy. Sudlon 2, Cebu City on Oct. 25, 2025. (Photo courtesy of CIDG)

MANILA, Philippines – A P500,000 reward is being offered for information that would lead to the arrest of people behind the killing of a police officer in Cebu City, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Tuesday.

At a press briefing held at Camp Crame, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) spokesperson Major Helen Dela Cruz said Captain Joel Hernan Deiparine, assistant chief of the Intelligence Section of the CIDG Regional Field Unit 7, was killed while his companion, Executive Master Sergeant Artchel Tero, sustained minor injuries during a surveillance operation against alleged gun-for-hire suspects at Sitio Balaw in Brgy. Sudlon 2 in Cebu City.

Suspects opened fire on cops

Dela Cruz said the two officers were riding a motorcycle when they spotted the vehicle of the suspects, who opened fire at the officers.

The CIDG condemned the attack, emphasizing the risks faced by law enforcement officers in the line of duty.

Suspects are deadly and dangerous

“Talaga deadly and dangerous itong ating mga suspects. Imagine, nag-open fire sila sa authority. Dapat makuha ang lahat ng mga loose fire arms dahil ito nga po ang mga krimen na pwede mangyari,” Dela Cruz said.

(These suspects are really deadly and dangerous. Imagine, they opened fire on the authorities. All loose fire arms should be seized because these are the crimes that can happen.)

She added CIDG Director Maj. Gen. Robert Morico II visited the wake of Deiparine in Cebu City on Monday, and extended his personal and the unit’s full support and financial assistance to the bereaved family.

Posthumous award for heroism

Dela Cruz said the Medalya ng Kadakilaan (PNP Heroism Medal) (Posthumous) was conferred to Deiparine, while a special financial assistance under Republic Act 6963 and a partial payment for death claim was given to the officer’s widow, Janice Deiparine.

“Rest assured that the CIDG will capture these gun-for-hire suspects to answer for the crime they committed, to serve the justice that Police Captain Deiparine deserve, and prevent future crimes,” Morico said. (PNA)

