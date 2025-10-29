US revokes visa for Nigerian Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka

(FILES) Nigerian writer Wole Soyinka speaks during a conference to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Nigerian Civil War in Lagos, on January 13, 2020. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

LAGOS, Nigeria — The US consulate in Lagos has revoked the visa of Nigerian writer Wole Soyinka, the Nobel laureate said Tuesday.

“I want to assure the consulate… that I’m very content with the revocation of my visa,” Soyinka, a famed playwright and author who won the 1986 Nobel Prize for Literature, told a news conference.

Soyinka previously held permanent residency in the United States, though he destroyed his green card after Donald Trump’s first election in 2016.

READ: Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado dedicates award to Trump

He has remained critical of the US president, who is now serving his second term, and speculated that his recent comments comparing Trump to former Ugandan dictator Idi Amin might have struck a nerve.

Soyinka said earlier this year that the US consulate in Lagos had called him in for an interview to re-assess his visa, which he said he would not attend.

According to a letter from the consulate addressed to Soyinka, seen by AFP, officials have now cancelled his visa citing US State Department regulations that allow “a consular officer, the Secretary, or a Department official to whom the Secretary has delegated this authority… to revoke a nonimmigrant visa at any time, in his or her discretion”.

READ: Trump’s smoldering Nobel obsession: No peace prize

Reading the letter aloud to journalists in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic capital, he jokingly called it a “rather curious love letter from an embassy”, while telling any organisations hoping to invite him to the United States “not to waste their time”.

“I have no visa. I am banned,” Soyinka said.

‘Like a dictator’

The US embassy in Abuja said it could not comment on individual cases, citing confidentiality rules.

The Trump administration has made visa revocations a hallmark of its wider crackdown on immigration, notably targeting university students who were outspoken about Palestinian rights.

Soyinka said he had recently compared Trump to Uganda’s Amin, something he said Trump “should be proud of”.

“Idi Amin was a man of international stature, a statesman, so when I called Donald Trump Idi Amin, I thought I was paying him a compliment,” Soyinka said. “He’s been behaving like a dictator.”

READ: Protesters out in force for anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ rallies across US

The 91-year-old playwright behind “Death and the King’s Horseman” has taught at and been awarded honours from top US universities including Harvard and Cornell.

His latest novel, “Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth”, a satire about corruption in Nigeria, was published in 2021.

He left the door open to accepting an invitation to the United States should circumstances change, but added: “I wouldn’t take the initiative myself because there’s nothing I’m looking for there. Nothing.”

He went on to criticise the ramped up arrests of undocumented immigrants in the country.

“This is not about me,” he said. “When we see people being picked off the street — people being hauled up and they disappear for a month… old women, children being separated. So that’s really what concerns me.”

Trump’s crackdown has seen National Guard troops deployed to US cities and citizens temporarily detained as part of aggressive raids, as well as the curtailing of legal means of entry.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP