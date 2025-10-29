ITCZ, easterlies, amihan to continue to affect PH
MANILA, Philippines – The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and two other weather systems will continue to affect the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Wednesday.
In its 5 a.m. advisory, the weather bureau said the ITCZ will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Eastern and Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Soccsksargen, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Masbate, and Sorsogon.
Palawan, the rest of Visayas and the rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, also caused by the ITCZ.
Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to easterlies.
Batanes and Babuyan Islands will experience cloudy skies with rains caused by the northeast monsoon (amihan).
The extreme Northern Luzon will experience moderate to strong northeast winds and moderate to rough coastal waters. (PNA)
