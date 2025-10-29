Smuggled phones, ‘paid’ guards keep drug trade alive inside Cebu jails

Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s drug trade remains alive even behind bars.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7) on Tuesday, October 28, admitted that some persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) had continued to direct drug transactions from their jail cells using contraband mobile phones that slip past security.

Dennis Aliño, jail superintendent and lawyer, from the BJMP-7 Legal Office, said that while the jail management had been serious in its effort to clear the facility of illegal drugs and all forms of contrabands, it was facing significant challenges due to limited resources and the persistent, repeated illegal entry of these items into the facility.

“It cannot deny the fact that its resources are insufficient against the persistent and repeated illegal entry of these items into the facility,” Aliño said during a Cebu City Council public hearing on the proposed Anti-Contraband Cebu City Jail Ordinance﻿.

“We have heard in so many reports that they even continue their criminal activities even outside the four walls of the jails because of the presence of cell phones and other communication devices,” Aliño added.

‘Smuggling still rampant’

Aliño said the BJMP had long struggled to fully seal its jails from the entry of prohibited items, including drugs, alcohol, cigarettes, and phones, that “seriously threaten security and disrupt the goals of reformation and rehabilitation.”

While the bureau had remained committed to clearing its facilities of contraband, Aliño said their “resources are insufficient” against persistent smuggling attempts.

From 2019 to the present, Cebu City Jail’s male dormitory alone recorded the interception of 27 cellphones, 25 chargers, and 10 headsets from visitors who tried to sneak them in using various concealment methods.

However, Aliño revealed that many more phones successfully entered through undetected means and were confiscated only during “greyhound operations.” These operations are surprise cell searches conducted by the BJMP and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

“From 2020 up to now, we confiscated a total of 37 cellphones inside the male dorm,” Aliño said.

“We have every reason to believe that the drug trade continues inside, facilitated by these devices,” he said.

Guards under watch

During the discussion, Councilor Jun Alcover questioned how the items still get through tight security checks. Alcover said that this suggested the possible involvement of jail guards.

“Palusot sa jail. Dili gyud na pwede molusot if wala nay sindikato involved ang gwardiya. You can’t smuggle anything in unless guards are involved,” he said.

(It is smuggled in jail. It would not be smuggled if there is no syndicate with the guard involved. You can’t smuggle anything in unless guards are involved.)

Alcover even added reports that some personnel allegedly receive ₱20,000 to ₱50,000 in bribes to allow prohibited items inside.

Aliño confirmed that some BJMP personnel had been investigated, dismissed, or were at present facing cases for facilitating the entry of contraband.

“We have one ongoing case in Mandaue involving a guard caught sneaking tobacco. If found liable, he will be dismissed from service,” Aliño said.

Phones hidden in private parts

Aliño also detailed the extreme methods used by visitors to sneak in contraband, from hiding them in body cavities to throwing packages over perimeter walls.

“The confiscation shows there are several modes of entry: naay uban private part, sa anus mismo, and uban ilabay sa perimeter walls (there are others in the private part, in the anus, and other are thrown over the perimeter walls). The most difficult is if naay collaborator,” he said.

“Although strictly monitored, in fact, the range of suhol for facilitating is P20,000 to P50,000. Naa pay charger. Naay usa ka case nga gipalusot naa sa kinatawo ang shabu. This is an everyday challenge atong jail is facing,” he said.

(Although strictly monitored, in fact, the range of bribes for facilitating P20,000 to P50,000. There is a charger. There is a case where shabu was smuggled in the private part. This is an everyday challenge our jail is facing.)

6,000 inmates, 80% drug-related

The BJMP said its three Cebu City jails, the male dormitory, its annex, and the female dormitory, housed around 6,000 inmates, about 80 percent of whom face drug-related charges.

“So many of these groups of PDL are actually drug dependents and traffickers who would exhaust all means to continue their illegal activities inside the jail,” Aliño explained.

City ordinance pushed

To address the persistent problem, Councilor Philip Zafra is sponsoring the “Anti-Contraband Cebu City Jail Ordinance,” which seeks to criminalize the entry, use, or possession of prohibited items in BJMP-run jails within the city.

Under the measure, contraband is divided into “illegal contraband,” such as drugs, weapons, and explosives, and “nuisance contraband,” which includes alcohol, cigarettes, and mobile phones.

Penalties range from P1,500 and one month in jail for first-time offenders to P5,000 and up to six months’ imprisonment for repeat offenders. Jail personnel found to collude with visitors or inmates might face maximum imprisonment without the option of a fine and disqualification from public service.

“The persistent and continuing presence of contraband (illegal, prohibited, and regulated) items/materials within custodial facilities continues to be a perennial problem to the public order and safety,” Zafra said.

Calls for phone jammers

Councilor Franklyn Ong urged the BJMP to strengthen electronic countermeasures, including the use of cellphone jammers to block inmate communications.

“It’s very difficult to control phones. Their operations have even expanded through these devices,” Ong said. “We have to cut their connection to the outside world.”

Aliño replied that while a jammer had already been installed in the male dormitory, its coverage had remained limited.

“The jammer exists, but its frequency is weak and doesn’t cover the entire facility,” he said.

Cigarettes also banned

Councilors also questioned why cigarettes were considered contraband. Aliño explained that smoking was banned inside BJMP-run facilities due to overcrowding and heightened health risks among inmates.

“Our inmates sleep like sardines. Secondhand smoke increases TB and hepatitis cases. Cigarettes pose a serious public health problem,” he said.

He added that the prohibition aligned with BJMP’s efforts to prevent the spread of communicable diseases in congested jails, where shared smoking would often lead to infection and respiratory illnesses.

The proposed Anti-Contraband Cebu City Jail Ordinance remains under review for further deliberation before it is submitted for approval by the City Council.

