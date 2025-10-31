Missed your Visayan Electric bill payment? Here’s how to quickly get your power back on

There’s nothing more frustrating than coming home to find the lights out, especially when it’s because of a bill you forgot to pay. It’s a common situation, but one that’s easy to resolve once you know the process with Visayan Electric.

CDN Digital spoke with Visayan Electric’s Metering Support Department Supervisor Jimnard Leonor to guide customers on the disconnection and reconnection process, and offer practical tips for managing electricity costs.

Why power gets disconnected

The most common reason for disconnection is non-payment of bills. Other causes include, bounced checks, contract violations, and safety risks at the site. Services may also be cut if a promissory note or payment arrangement is not paid on time or as promised by the customer.

According to Leonor, disconnection usually happens 48 hours after the due date of the second unpaid bill. Customers are notified before any disconnection.

“The first bill of the month serves as an initial notice, reminding the customer to settle their payment,” Leonor explained. “If the customer still does not pay the second bill the following month, that is when we proceed [to disconnect the service].”

What to do if your power gets disconnected

If your electricity has been cut off, the first step is to settle your total outstanding balance, which includes an update to your bill deposit. Customers whose service was disconnected can visit any of the following Visayan Electric service centers:

Parkmall, Ouano Avenue, Mandaue City

South Extension Office, Tabunok, Talisay City

Beside 3L Gasoline Station, Poblacion, Liloan, Cebu

Jakosalem Office, 52 D. Jakosalem St., Cebu City

Eugenia Square, N. Bacalso Avenue, Brgy. East Poblacion, City of Naga, Cebu

Unit 206, 2nd floor Building C, 8 Banawa Centrale, R Duterte St., Cebu City

After payment, customers can request reconnection by showing proof of payment, which will be validated by a Customer Service Representative.

Leonor clarified that the bill deposit is not a reconnection fee. It is a security deposit based on your average electricity usage over the past three months. This deposit ensures that the customer has enough credit to cover future electricity consumption and helps maintain continuous service after reconnection.

Once payment and validation are complete, power is usually restored within 24 hours, depending on site conditions and weather.

Tips for managing your electricity bills

To prevent disconnection and keep your bills manageable, Leonor advises customers to monitor their daily electricity use and practice energy-saving habits:

Turn off and unplug appliances when not in use

Use LED bulbs instead of high-wattage lights

Limit how long you run the air conditioner

For easier monitoring, customers can download the Visayan Electric MobileAP, available on the Google Play Store and the App Store. By registering their account ID, users can view their monthly consumption, billing history, and due dates anytime.

Need help? Here’s how to reach Visayan Electric

If you need assistance with payments or reconnection, you can get in touch with Visayan Electric through their 24/7 hotline at (032) 230-8326. You may also contact them by:

Sending a direct message on Facebook

Emailing [email protected]

Submitting a request at www.visayanelectric.com

Visayan Electric remains ready to assist customers and make sure their service concerns are handled promptly and efficiently.