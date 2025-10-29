Cebu welcomes VinFast: Vietnam’s EV brand opens display at Il Corso Filinvest Malls

On October 24, VinFast Cebu South opened its display at Il Corso Filinvest Malls, along the Cebu South Coastal Road.

The event gathered executives from TJ Motor Ventures Corporation, the brand’s official distributor in Cebu, along with representatives from partner banks and guests, and presented three models designed for the modern driver: the VF 3, VF 5, and VF 6 Plus.

A growing EV presence in the Philippines

The exhibit marks VinFast’s continued expansion in the Philippines and reflects the country’s rising interest in sustainable mobility. From compact designs to high-tech interiors, the lineup shows how EVs can be stylish, practical, and accessible.

“TJ Motors continues to grow, and as we move forward, we remain guided by our vision to make every customer happy and satisfied, and by our mission to create a workplace where our employees are inspired and proud to be part of our journey,” said Jonathan T. Cua, Chairman of TJ Motor Ventures Corporation.

From left to right: Patrick Charles Abulencia- Vinfast, Thesbe C Alonso, VP Mall Head Visayas and Mindanao – Filinvest Land Inc, Zabrina Quilala – TJ Motors GM, Jovi Abad – FVP Eastwest Head Consumer Banking, Jonathan T. Cua – TJ Motors, Tommy Yu- BPI Area Business Director, Nguyen Dinh LY – Vinfast Green GSM, Operations Director, and Wilbert Yu – BPI Head of Autoloans Visayas

The models at a glance

VF 3: Small car, big value

Price: Starts at ₱795,000.00

Compact and minimalist, the VF 3 fits city life with a small footprint and simple, clean design. Drivers can choose from nine exterior colors for added personal expression. Inside, a space-maximizing cabin seats four comfortably. The VF 3 focuses on low running costs and everyday ease, with modern safety features.

VF 5: Stylish subcompact built for modern life

Price: Starts at ₱1,100,000.00

The VF 5 comes in Infinity Blanc, Crimson Red, Neptune Grey, VinFast Blue, and Jet Black. Single-tone and two-tone options let owners match the car to their style. Modern lines and bold accents give it a confident presence. LED signature lighting and halogen headlamps with active cornering control improve visibility on city streets.

Inside, a PM2.5 air filter helps keep the cabin air cleaner, while an 8.0-inch touchscreen supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless connectivity. The VF 5 is tuned for smooth, quiet urban driving and includes Door Open Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Parking Assist, and six airbags. Charging from 10 percent to 70 percent takes about 33 minutes. A seven-year warranty provides long-term confidence.

VF 6 Plus: A tech-savvy compact eSUV

Price: Starts at ₱1,660,000.00

The VF 6 Plus is a five-seat eSUV designed by Torino Design. It features signature front and rear light bars, sleek body panels, and an assertive stance. The cabin centers on a 12.9-inch touchscreen that handles entertainment and vehicle functions, supported by a heads-up display that projects key information on the windshield.

Ventilated front seats add comfort in warm conditions. Fast charging from 0 percent to 70 percent takes about 25 minutes. A seven-year warranty supports long-term ownership. Color choices include Infinity Blanc, Crimson Red, Jet Black, Urban Mint, and Zenith Grey.

Visit the VinFast Cebu display

The display lets visitors experience the cars up close. Product specialists offer guided walkarounds and demonstrations. Guests can ask about charging options, maintenance, and ownership support. The VinFast display runs until January 2026 at Il Corso, Filinvest Malls, Cebu South Coastal Road.