Panalite celebrates milestone win with 1st-ever MCBL Gold Division crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Team Panalite cherished their first-ever Metro Cebu Basketball League (MCBL) Season 12 Gold Division crown after pulling off a massive upset against the defending champions, ARQ Builders, 93-83, in their do-or-die Game 3 showdown last Sunday at the Cebu City Sports Institute (CCSI) in Barangay Sawang Calero.

Team owner Jethro Lim Imboy along with co-team owners’ Admar Leoncio and Wilmer Go shared how they built a powerhouse squad by reinforcing it with top-tier players and experienced coaching staff who steered them to basketball supremacy.

Powerhouse lineup

“During the off-season, we assembled a powerhouse lineup led by PanaLite’s core players—Tawe Cañedo, Aye Calomarde, Jomarie Beldoro, Rex Tuazon, John Poul Banono, and defensive specialist Kline Ochavo—reinforced by veteran import James Ferraren, reliable big man Jason Balabag, and superstar Shane ‘The Game’ Menina. Completing the roster is the explosive guard and high-flyer Albert Ardiente,” said Imboy.

“With this perfect blend of youth, experience, and skill, the team stood out from the rest. Having an elite coaching staff led by Head Coach Ed Macasling, Assistant Coach Bogs Llanto, and veteran player-turned-assistant coach Albert Echavarria has been a major factor in guiding our team to success. From day one, I had full confidence that we were built to go deep in the highly competitive MCBL Gold Division.”

Menina’s stellar performance

Menina lived up to his billing, delivering a stellar performance with a game-high 26 points, eight assists, three rebounds, and three steals, enough to earn him the Finals “Most Valuable Player” title.

Balabag powered the team with an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Ochavo and John Velasco added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

On ARQ’s side, Johndel Bagaporo paced the defending champs with 23 points.

For Imboy and the rest of the team, their championship run was nothing short of special.

“This championship is a milestone for us, marking our first-ever MCBL title after years of competing in Cebu’s prestigious league. Following two consecutive semifinal finishes, we finally triumphed this season—securing the championship by defeating the defending champions, ARQ Builders,” he said.

One of most competitive leagues in Cebu

“The MCBL Gold Division features top varsity imports, making it one of the most competitive leagues in Cebu. With only five elimination games, every match was a must-win to stay in contention. Our team delivered an impressive performance, finishing with a 4-1 record in the eliminations and advancing strong through the playoffs all the way to the finals.”

After their successful MCBL title run, Imboy, Leoncio, and Go are optimistic about competing in bigger tournaments such as the Sinulog Cup in 2026, though the team remains determined to defend their crown in the next MCBL season.

