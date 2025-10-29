Cesafi: Gonzales throws up a buzzer-beater to lift USJ-R past UP Cebu

Fritz Gonzales of USJ-R drives to the basket while being defended by UP Cebu’s AJ Delos Reyes. | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fritz Gonzales came off the bench and delivered the biggest shot of the night, sinking a buzzer-beating layup that lifted the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars past the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 63-61, in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday night, October 28, at the Cebu Coliseum.

With the game tied at 61-all and only seconds left, UP Cebu had a chance to win it, but Andrew Padilla’s drive to the basket missed its mark.

How it happened

USJ-R’s Christian Carl Sollano hauled down the rebound and quickly passed to Alcher Obra, who found a wide-open Gonzales waiting below the rim for the game-winning layup just before the buzzer sounded.

The thrilling finish pushed USJ-R to an even 4-4 record, while UP Cebu fell to 1-7, still searching for their elusive second win of the season.

Gonzales led the Jaguars with 15 points, three rebounds, and two steals, all coming off the bench, and was the only USJ-R player in double figures. Obra and Chan Benedict Brigoli combined for 15 points.

USJ-R’s bench proved decisive, outscoring UP Cebu’s reserves 45-15, with Gonzales leading the charge.

Turnovers

Despite the win, both teams struggled with turnovers. UP Cebu committed a staggering 53, while USJ-R had 41. Neither team took full advantage, as the Maroons scored only eight points off turnovers compared to the Jaguars’ five.

For UP Cebu, Padilla who is one of the league’s top five scorers, finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and two assists. However, he struggled from the field, shooting just 5-of-19. Brandon Sainz added 12 points, while Raul Gilbuena chipped in 10.

The Fighting Maroons played shorthanded with key players Aaron Kress, Wenraye Sarol, and Mhel Anthony Ayuban sidelined.

UP Cebu also shot poorly as a team, highlighted by AJ Delos Reyes’s tough night as he went 1-of-13 overall and 1-of-10 from the three-point line.

USJ-R controlled most of the game, leading by as many as 14 points, 47-33, in the third quarter. But the Fighting Maroons mounted a late comeback in the fourth behind Padilla, Delos Reyes, Gilbuena, and Joaquin Saldivar.

Rafael Arradaza’s clutch triple tied the game at 59-all before Gilbuena scored a second-chance basket to give UP Cebu a 61-59 edge with 2:08 left. Rodge Balbao responded with a layup to even things up, setting up the electrifying sequence that ended with Gonzales’s buzzer-beater.

It was a scrappy contest marked by poor shooting and turnovers, but Gonzales’s composure in the closing seconds gave the Jaguars a win they will remember for days.

