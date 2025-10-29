CESAFI: BC Cheetahs, USPF Panthers clash on Thursday

Kenneth Babalcon (left) of the Benedicto College Cheetahs and Keaton Clyde Taburnal (right) of the USPF Panthers. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fresh from their stunning upset over the defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs return to action tomorrow, Thursday, October 30, in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Cheetahs pulled off one of the biggest surprises of the season last Sunday when they toppled the heavily favored Green Lancers to improve their record to 5-2.

Tomorrow, BC opens its second-round campaign against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers at 6:45 p.m.

Like the Cheetahs, the Panthers are coming off a confidence-boosting win. They shocked the No. 4-ranked University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 64-59, last Sunday to revive their playoff hopes after a slow start to the season. USPF now holds a 2-5 record heading into the matchup.

In the high school division, the defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles take on the BC Baby Cheetahs at 5:15 p.m.

The Magis Eagles are eyeing their fourth win of the season after defeating the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, 74-59, on October 14, while the Baby Cheetahs are looking to bounce back from a 37-55 loss to the UCLM Baby Webmasters last October 16, which dropped them to 2-3.

