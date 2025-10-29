Cebu BRT: What happens if the World Bank pulls out funding? 

BUS STATION. This is the architectural design of one of the stations of the Cebu City Bus Rapid Transit project. —FACEBOOK

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A future of worsening gridlock.

This was the warning from an urban planner if the World Bank withdraws funding for Packages 2 and 3 of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project.

In an interview on Wednesday, October 29, Engineer Paul Villarete, who once oversaw the CBRT project, said the possible pullout would drag the city “back to square one” and leave Cebuanos grappling with “ever-increasing traffic congestion” for years to come.

“If the World Bank pulls out the funding, we will be ‘back to square one.’ We would have a future forever dragged with ever-increasing traffic congestion, year after year, our mobility impaired, our ability to reach schools and workplaces stretched to the limit, where we might be waking up at 4 a.m. just not to be late,” Villarete said.

He said that no major city in the world has achieved sustainable growth without developing a robust mass transport system.

“No country in the whole world—none—ever became one before and without developing its public transport system. But there are some people in Cebu who don’t realize this,” he added.

Crucial piece

Villarete said that the CBRT is crucial, not just important, to Cebu’s long-term growth. Without it, he said, Cebu’s economy, workforce productivity, and urban development will remain stifled by inefficient mobility.

“For an urbanized city such as Cebu or Metro Cebu, it is crucial, not just important. No city in the entire world has attained efficient growth without addressing its mobility issues—it is a first and foremost prerequisite if one has to attain growth and development,” he said.

He added that Cebu “cannot move forward” effectively without completing the BRT system, as it forms the backbone of the city’s integrated transport strategy.

Other options

While the World Bank has signaled it may no longer finance the remaining phases due to persistent delays, Villarete said other institutions, such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), or Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), may be willing to step in.

“We can explore some. ADB might be interested. Other funding agencies might—KOICA, JICA. There is no absence of funding institutions for feasible projects, much more so with those with very high viability figures,” he explained.

He noted that the Cebu BRT is “one of the most viable” infrastructure projects he has encountered, with strong potential for private sector participation.

“Bankers like projects with a high economic internal rate of return (EIRR). It assures them of long-term government and international support. The high viability of the Cebu BRT will entice private sector investment in the system,” he added.

Archival: World Bank still supportive

Mayor Nestor Archival earlier confirmed that while the World Bank’s loan for Package 1 remains intact, the institution has expressed reluctance to extend financing for Packages 2 and 3 unless significant progress is made before the loan’s expiration in 2026.

“Dugay na kaayo nga panahon—10 years na kapin—and until now wala pa gyud na nato ma-push through. Karon, niingon ang World Bank nga dugay na kaayo unya ang DOTr sad nabug-atan na nga mubayad sa commitment fee, so kuhaon, hunungon nalang nato. But it doesn’t mean nga they will not help us,” Archival said.

(“It’s been more than 10 years, and until now, we still haven’t been able to push it through. The World Bank said it’s been too long, and the Department of Transportation is also burdened by having to pay the commitment fee, so we’ll just stop it. But that doesn’t mean they will no longer help us.”)

Archival said the World Bank has committed to assisting the city in linking with other potential financiers once Phase 1 is completed.

Phase 1, covering the route from the Cebu South Bus Terminal to Fuente Osmeña Circle, is now about 90 percent complete, with remaining right-of-way acquisitions underway.

“I asked the Acquisition team to fast-track this because there’s already money for it. Once we finish Phase 1, it will be easier to secure funding for the next packages,” Archival said.

World Bank: “Unsatisfactory progress”

World Bank Urban Transport Specialist John Richardson earlier confirmed that the institution will not proceed with Packages 2 and 3 “for now,” citing long-standing implementation setbacks.

He said the World Bank remains open to reevaluating its role if the government can complete Package 1 smoothly and on time before the loan closes in September 2026.

The Bank recently raised the CBRT’s risk rating to high and tagged its implementation progress as unsatisfactory, warning that the project “will not be able to complete a substantial amount of balance activities within the current closing date.”

Decades in the making

The Cebu BRT, envisioned as the country’s first full bus rapid transit system, was first proposed in the 1990s as a long-term solution to Metro Cebu’s worsening congestion.

Despite a $141-million World Bank loan, the project has faced years of setbacks due to political opposition, technical redesigns, and right-of-way delays.

Construction began in 2022 but was disrupted by local objections, including a suspension order near the Capitol area.

The first operational run, covering the Cebu South Bus Terminal to Osmeña Boulevard, is now set for November 5, 2025, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expected to personally lead the dry run.

A wake-up call

For Villarete, the potential World Bank withdrawal should serve as a wake-up call for Cebu’s policymakers and residents.

“Sometimes, people with cars don’t care—anyway, they have cars. But let’s not forget we share the same road, and congestion affects all. No matter how many cars you have, eventually you’ll wake up at 4 a.m. to reach the office at 8,” he said.

He urged Cebuanos to view the BRT not as a political issue, but as a vital investment in the city’s shared future.

“Mass transportation benefits all—the rich and the poor, students, workers, businessmen alike. Else, it would be a sad commentary on Cebu’s development,” he said.

