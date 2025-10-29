BingoPlus strengthens Philippine Golf through the International Series partnership

The fairways of the Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club came alive once again as the International Series Philippines (ISP), presented by BingoPlus (BP), officially teed off for the first time in 30 years as part of the Asian Tour calendar.

BingoPlus continues to support initiatives that champion both entertainment and athletic excellence.

The highly anticipated event brought together golf icons from around the world, from Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed to the Philippines’ very own Miguel Tabuena, shining a global spotlight on local talent and hospitality.

During the press conference held on October 21, AB Leisure Exponent Inc. President Jasper Vicencio announced Tabuena’s new role as the ArenaPlus ambassador, a fitting honour for the four-time Asian Tour champion who continues to inspire young Filipino golfers. The partnership between BingoPlus and the International Series is more than just about golf — it is about empowering Filipino athletes and driving the local sports scene to new heights.

BPxISP executives joined by Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco in a toast for the Welcome Gala

The BingoPlus xISP Welcome Gala kicked off the festivities in grand fashion, bringing together sports leaders, players, and guests for an evening that blended world-class golf with Filipino flair. Eusebio Tanco, chairman of DigiPlus Interactive Corp., announced generous donations amounting to $100,000 to the Asian Tour and $50,000 to the National Golf Association of the Philippines, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to nurturing the sport.

In attendance was Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, who underscored the value of the partnership beyond the greens. “The BPxISP collaboration is an advocacy that fuels tourism and economic growth,” she said, noting how major sporting events like this support Filipino livelihoods and communities.

BPxISP’s ceremonial tee shot with Asian Tour CEO Cho Minn Thant, SVP and Head of The International Series at LIV Golf Rahul Singh, and golfers Sean Ramos, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, and Miguel Tabuena

The tournament officially opened on October 22 with a ceremonial tee shot and a vibrant performance from local Karatong dancers, setting the tone for a week that blended athletic excellence with cultural pride. Amid roaring cheers, Tabuena stood as a crowd favourite, openly admitting the “added pressure” of playing on home soil — yet he channelled that pressure into focus, determination, and ultimately, victory.

Sports, music, and the Filipino spirit

Beyond the fairways, BPxISP amplified the celebration of Filipino passion with a Music Festival held at the Aseana Concert Grounds in Parañaque City. Themed “Swing for the Filipino Sports Dream,” the event united the worlds of sports and entertainment, headlined by Alan Walker, with electrifying performances by APL.DE.AP, Bamboo, Parokya ni Edgar, and other top local artists.

The concert was more than a spectacle. Vicencio announced that ISP, BP, and BP Foundation would be donating ₱8 million to the Philippine Sports Commission to support sports development and help elevate golf in the country. To keep the excitement rolling, concert-goers joined interactive gaming booths and raffle draws, with 100 attendees winning ₱10,000 each and four lucky winners taking home ₱1 million each in cash prizes — a true celebration of luck, entertainment, and national pride.

The tournament concluded on October 26, with Miguel Tabuena emerging victorious, securing his fourth Asian Tour title and a ₱21 million cash prize. “I’ve always wanted to get my hands on one of these trophies, and it was special that the first one is at home,” Tabuena said, visibly emotional as he lifted the trophy that marked not only a personal triumph but also a milestone for Philippine golf.

The BingoPlus x ISP partnership has proven to be more than a tournament. It’s a powerful statement of how collaboration between international organizations and Filipino brands can bring global recognition, economic opportunities, and a renewed passion for sports in the country.

As BingoPlus continues to support initiatives that champion both entertainment and athletic excellence, the Philippines stands ready to take its place once again on the international stage, one swing at a time.