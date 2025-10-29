Alcover files graft raps, seeks preventive suspension vs Archival

Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover has sought a preventive suspension of Mayor Nestor Archival over the allegedly illegal operation of the Colon Street Night Market 2025.

Alcover filed criminal and administrative complaints against the mayor at the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas on Wednesday, October 29.

He also filed charges against two other officials: City Treasurer Emma Villarete and City Administrator Albert Tan.

Alcover accused them of graft, grave misconduct, and gross negligence related to the alleged illegal operation of the colon street night market.

In his 16-page complaint-affidavit, Alcover claimed that the Archival administration “willfully, unlawfully, and with manifest partiality” allowed a private group to manage and profit from the Colon Street Night Market without proper authorization.

He emphasized that this action effectively transformed a public street into a “private commercial venture,” thereby depriving the city of its rightful revenues.

“This case is about the illegal conversion of a public street into a private business, through the abuse of official power and deliberate disregard of legal safeguards meant to protect public property and revenue,” Alcover stated in his affidavit filed before the anti-graft office on October 29, 2025.

Alleged “black market” disguised as public project

Alcover, chairperson of the City Council’s Committee on Markets, clarified that he was not against the night market itself but opposed what he called a “black market” operating under the guise of public service.

He accused Archival, Villarete, and Tan of conspiring to authorize the Participative Association of Sugbo Vendors Inc. (PASVI), a private organization allegedly led by a non-Cebu City resident, to collect and retain stall fees from vendors along Colon Street without the approval of the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) or a public bidding process.

The Colon Street Night Market, which began operations on August 30, 2025, was permitted under a special permit issued by the Cebu City Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) by authority of the mayor.

Alcover said the permit allowed PASVI to screen vendors, set rental rates, collect fees, and keep the proceeds.

However, he argued that this arrangement violated Cebu City Ordinance No. 2386, which created the Garbo Asenso Sumbanan Alyansa sa Gugma (GASA) Board, a special body mandated to regulate informal trading, including night markets. Alcover said the GASA Board was never consulted or involved in the operation.

Alleged lost revenue of over P6.8 million

Councilor Alcover estimated that more than 600 vendors joined the night market, each paying about P6,000 per month, amounting to roughly P3.6 million monthly or P7.2 million in two months. He claimed that only P200,000 monthly was remitted to the city, leaving an unremitted balance of P6.8 million.

“The question now is how much from the at least P7.2 million collection so far was remitted to the Cebu City Government? The answer came from the City Treasurer, who admitted the absence of remittances from these collections,” Alcover wrote.

Villarete allegedly told the council that her office had “no record or knowledge” of the P6,000 monthly fee and that the treasurer’s office only received the standard arkabala daily fees of P20 for food stalls and P30 for non-food stalls.

Alcover also cited Archival’s own statements during an October 13 press conference, where the mayor admitted that a private organizer offered to manage the night market and paid P200,000 to the city.

“We can’t have the city handle the night market ourselves. We already have so many problems in other areas; why add another?” Archival was quoted as saying.

Alcover argued that this was a “direct admission” that the mayor approved the privatized operation, calling it “a textbook case of abuse of power and betrayal of public trust.”

Violations cited: Graft, LGC, COA circulars

The councilor accused the respondents of violating multiple laws and regulations, including:

Section 21 of the Local Government Code requires a city ordinance for temporary road closures and market operations.

COA Circular 92-386, which mandates public bidding in leasing government property; and

Section 170 of the Local Government Code requires that all local fees be collected by the city treasurer or authorized deputies.

He also cited violations of Republic Act 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act) and Republic Act 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees) for causing undue injury to the government, giving unwarranted benefits to a private entity, and showing evident bad faith and gross negligence.

“The unauthorized delegation of a core governmental function, the absence of public bidding, diversion of revenue, and non-compliance with mandatory procedures collectively constitute grave abuse of authority,” Councilor Alcover stated.

Call for preventive suspension

Alcover urged the Ombudsman to issue preventive suspension orders against Archival, Villarete, and Tan to prevent them from influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence during the investigation.

He stressed that the officials “continue to hold high and influential positions” in City Hall and that their continued stay “poses a real risk of intimidation, suppression of evidence, and obstruction of the investigation.”

“Preventive suspension is necessary to preserve the integrity of the proceedings and prevent further dissipation of public funds,” Councilor Alcover said.

Archival: ‘Unnecessary conflict’

In response, Archival dismissed Alcover’s criticisms. He said the councilor was only stirring unnecessary conflict despite the market’s legality and contributions to the city.

“Iya nang katungod, ato lang ng paminawon. Mao man na iyang role sa iyang kinabuhi, pasagdan lang nato siya. Wala ko nag-expect ana kay tarong man unta na nga pagkatawo, mangita man gyud siyag samok,” Archival said.

“Ako nana siyang giestoryahan — nganong ipahunong nga legal man sila ug namayad? Dili na pwede nga gukdon niya ang mga tawo nga naghatag ug benepisyo sa atong syudad. Katong mga tawo nga wala nagbayad, mao toy angay niya pangitaan,” he added.

Background

The Colon Street Night Market, a flagship project revived this year, was intended to promote local trade along Cebu’s historic downtown area. It reopened under the Archival administration following similar events in past years.

The Cebu City Council earlier approved a limited road closure for the event until October 5, 2025. However, Alcover alleged that operations continued beyond the authorized period and expanded to streets not covered by the SP resolution.

