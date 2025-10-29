CIS Dragons relive championship glory in ISAC Season 1

CIS Dragons volleyball players celebrate after winning the girls volleyball title in the ISAC Season 1. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu International School (CIS) Dragons are still savoring their impressive showing in the International Schools Activities Conference (ISAC) Season 1 Tournament earlier this month, where they captured the girls volleyball title and finished runners-up in the boys division.

The event was held at Southville International School and Colleges (SISC) in Manila.

The Dragons ruled the girls volleyball competition with a commanding 2–0 victory over Brent International School Manila in the finals. Their boys squad also turned heads, settling for second place after a hard-fought match against host school SISC.

This year’s ISAC brought together six of the country’s top international schools. These are Brent International School Baguio, Brent International School Manila, Brent International School Subic, Faith International Academy Davao, Southville International School and Colleges, and Cebu International School. Thus, it made it as one of the most competitive editions of ISAC to date.

For CIS athletic director Ace Pierra, the triumph was especially meaningful. The team had just come off volunteering for relief efforts for victims of the Sept. 30 magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our student-athletes,” Pierra said. “Their resilience and heart were on full display throughout the tournament. Even when we were down by 8 or 9 points, they never gave up. Instead of panicking, they regrouped, trusted each other, and fought back. That kind of mental toughness doesn’t happen overnight — it’s built through discipline, teamwork, and belief. Watching them recover and play with so much determination made me realize how far we’ve come as a team.”

As a show of solidarity for their fellow Cebuanos affected by the quake, the players wore #BangonCebu wristbands and handed them out to other participating schools during the tournament.

The CIS Girls Volleyball Team earned the No. 2 seed after the eliminations, then swept host Southville in straight sets (2–0) in the semifinals. In the championship match, they clinched the school’s first-ever ISAC Girls Volleyball crown with another straight-sets win, this time over Brent Manila.

Meanwhile, the CIS Boys Volleyball Team entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed. They battled past Brent Manila in the semifinals with a thrilling 2–1 victory before bowing to Southville in a close, hard-fought finals match.

Pierra shared that both teams had only two months to prepare, focusing on communication, discipline, and consistency which became the keys to their success.

“We didn’t just train on serving, passing, and spiking,” said Coach Joshua Potot, a former volleyball player himself. “We worked on building chemistry and helping the players think and react like true athletes. We trained hard but made sure to enjoy the process and learn from one another. When the tournament came, the players were confident — physically and mentally.”

For Coach Demy Dargantes, the team’s commitment in practice gave her confidence that the title was within reach.

“As coaches, we always set the goal to win. That’s why we prepare hard,” Dargantes said. “Skill-wise, we believed it wasn’t impossible because every player contributed in their own way, whether by serving, receiving, spiking, or cheering for teammates. They played with heart and gave their all in every game.”

Now, the Dragons are looking ahead to the next ISAC season in January, which will be hosted by Brent International School Subic. CIS plans to compete not only in volleyball but also in the boys and girls basketball and football divisions.

