Famous Hong Thai inhaler recalled over contamination concerns

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Thai Herbal Hong Thai Co., Ltd., manufacturer of the popular “Hong Thai Herbal Inhaler Formula 2,” has recalled 200,000 units from one production batch after Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found that the product contained microbial contamination exceeding safety standards.

The affected batch, according to Nation Thailand, identified as Lot 000332, was manufactured in December 2024 and set to expire in December 2027. According to the company, the contamination was detected during a routine FDA inspection earlier this year, prompting an immediate market recall.

FDA finds microbial contamination

According to a Thai Enquirer report, the Thai FDA, in a statement issued on October 20, 2025, said laboratory tests confirmed the presence of microorganisms beyond acceptable limits, including Total Aerobic Microbial Count, Total Combined Yeasts and Mould Count, and Clostridium spp.

The agency said the contamination may have resulted from unsanitary production conditions, poor hygiene practices, or improper handling of raw materials, posing potential health risks to consumers.

The FDA classified the Hong Thai inhaler as a substandard herbal product under Thailand’s Herbal Products Act B.E. 2562 (2019) and ordered the manufacturer to cease production and distribution of the affected batch, as well as implement corrective measures to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

Company vows stricter controls

In its official statement dated October 28, 2025, Hong Thai Herbal Co. said it had acknowledged the FDA’s findings “with utmost respect” and had completed the recall of all affected products.

The company confirmed that it had begun retrieving affected products from the market. However, because Lot 332 is an older batch, only part of the total stock could be collected.

The official destruction of the recalled inhalers is scheduled for November 4, 2025, under FDA supervision. Hong Thai Herbal said it would hold a press briefing two to three days later to provide updates and outline preventive measures.

The company announced new measures to enhance quality assurance, including the introduction of ultraviolet (UV) sterilization and strengthened hygiene controls at every stage of production.

“We sincerely apologize to our partners and customers for any concern caused,” the company said. “We deeply appreciate the continued trust and support of all consumers and pledge to uphold the highest safety and quality standards.”

Hong Thai emphasized that all future products would undergo expanded safety testing to prevent recurrence of similar incidents.

