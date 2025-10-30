Cebu, Bohol anti-drug ops: Six nabbed, P8.4M shabu seized

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities arrested six individuals—including two high-value drug targets—in three separate buy-bust operations in Cebu City and Tagbilaran City, Bohol, on Tuesday, October 28, leading to the seizure of over P8.4 million worth of illegal drugs.

High-value suspect nabbed in Tejero, Cebu City

The most recent operation took place around 10:50 p.m. in Sitio Silangan 2, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, where personnel from Waterfront Police Station, and operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Regional Office 7, arrested a 56-year-old, suspected high-value individual identified as alias “Teting.”

Police said “Teting,” a widower and resident of Barangay Tejero, is listed in the high-value individual (HVI) database and is considered a major source of supply for several street-level drug pushers previously arrested in Cebu City and neighboring areas.

Authorities had been monitoring him since late September after receiving intelligence linking him to operations in multiple areas including Cebu City, Talisay, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and other parts of Cebu province.

He was reportedly capable of disposing of up to one kilo of shabu per week.

Recovered from the suspect were a total of 1,175 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P7.99 million, along with buy-bust money, plastic sachets, drug containers, and a gray backpack.

Anti-drug operation in Tisa, Cebu City

Earlier that evening, around 8:05 p.m., PDEA Region 7 operatives, in coordination with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), arrested a 25-year-old high-value target identified as alias “Dondi” during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Filter Site, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

Confiscated from the suspect were three packs of suspected shabu weighing approximately 55 grams with an estimated market value of P374,000, along with buy-bust money and a black pouch.

The operation stemmed from information provided by a confidential informant, which led to a two-week case buildup confirming the suspect’s activities.

Investigators said “Dondi” was capable of disposing around 20 grams of shabu weekly in his area.

Tagbilaran, Bohol drug den

At around 4:41 p.m. the same day, PDEA Bohol Provincial Office, along with the Tagbilaran City Police Station and PNP Bohol Maritime Police, dismantled a suspected drug den in Purok 1, Barangay Booy, Tagbilaran City, resulting in the arrest of four suspects.

The operation was launched following reports from concerned citizens and was preceded by a one-week case buildup.

Authorities said the group was capable of disposing about 25 grams of illegal drugs weekly within Tagbilaran and nearby barangays.

The alleged drug den maintainer was identified as alias “Andy,” 31, while those arrested with him were alias “RJ,” 44, of Bilar, Bohol; alias “Nestor,” 43, of Barangay Booy; and alias “Jared,” 22, a call center agent from Barangay Dao.

Seized from the suspects were eight packs of suspected shabu weighing around 15 grams valued at approximately P102,000, along with drug paraphernalia and buy-bust money.

Charges and penalties

All seized evidence has been submitted to the PDEA 7 Regional Laboratory and the PNP Bohol Forensic Unit for examination.

As of this writing, “Teting” is in the custody of Waterfront Police Station, while “Dondi” is in the custodial facility of PDEA-7, both in Cebu City.

Meanwhile, “Andy” and the four suspects are currently in the custody of Tagbilaran City Police Station.

Authorities have reminded the public that the sale of dangerous drugs and maintenance of a drug den are punishable by life imprisonment and fines of up to P10 million, while visiting a drug den carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a P500,000 fine.

