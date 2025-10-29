Pink Dragons, CGY Oro Dragons make mark in Taiwan dragon boat

Pink Dragons Philippines-CGY Oro Dragons pose for a group photo. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Pink Dragons Philippines and CGY Oro Dragons bagged silver medals in the recent Hualien Pacific International Dragon Boat Festival 2025 held in Hualien, Taiwan, last weekend.

Competing against strong teams from across Asia, the team was represented by paddlers under Bugsay Mindanao and paddlers from Cebu throughout the three-day event.

They bagged silver medals in both the 2000-meter premier women’s small boat and the 200-meter premier open small boat categories. The team also placed fifth in the 2000-meter premier open small boat and sixth in the 200-meter premier mixed small boat.

READ: Cebu Pink Paddlers to showcase U24 squad in PDBF Manila Dragon Boat Regatta

The annual festival gathered hundreds of paddlers from different nations, transforming Hualien County into a vibrant stage of sportsmanship and cultural exchange.

For the Pink Dragons Philippines and CGY Oro Dragons, the event was more than a competition—it was a celebration of teamwork, faith, and Filipino resilience.

Adding to the Philippine delegation’s inspiring campaign were four Cebuano paddlers from the Pink Dragons Philippines. They were coach Christian Ian Sy, breast cancer survivor Gigi Gonzalez, Angie Amaquin, and Rowena Ajero, all seasoned paddlers who contributed hugely to the team’s success.

Known for promoting breast cancer awareness through dragon boat racing, the Pink Dragons continue to inspire many by proving that life after cancer can be both meaningful and empowering.

READ: Scales of synergy: The world of dragon boating

“This race was more than a competition—it was a journey of faith, courage, and gratitude,” said Coach Sy. “We carried the hopes of our communities, and we give back all the glory to God for guiding every paddle we took.”

The teams expressed their gratitude to the festival organizers for their warm hospitality and to their supporters back home in the Philippines.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP