7 fail surprise drug test at Cebu bus terminals — PDEA-7

By: Lyle Andales and Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent | October 29,2025 - 06:01 PM

A surprise drug test was conducted on Wednesday, October 29, for drivers at both the North and South Bus Terminals which aimed to ensure passenger safety as thousands travel home for Kalag-Kalag 2025. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has confiscated the licenses of at least seven public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and personnel who tested positive for illegal drug use during a surprise drug test jointly conducted with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-7 on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

LTO-7 Regional Director Glen Galario said that the drivers’ and conductors’ licenses were temporarily confiscated pending confirmatory testing.

The surprise drug test was held simultaneously at the North Bus Terminal (NBT) and South Bus Terminal (SBT) in Cebu City as part of the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) Oplan Biyaheng Ayos!: Undas 2025, which aims to ensure commuter safety during the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day holidays.

“We have confiscated the drivers’ and conductors’ licenses of those who tested positive, pending their confirmatory tests,” Galario said.

Drug test results

Based on the final results released by the PDEA-7, a total of 279 individuals underwent drug testing — 118 at the NBT and 161 at the SBT.

Out of those tested, seven individuals yielded positive results during the initial screening.

These included two taxi drivers and one bus driver from the North Bus Terminal, as well as one minibus driver, one minibus conductor, and two security guards from the South Bus Terminal.

Tests to ensure public safety

Galario emphasized that the random drug testing initiative helps assure the public that their drivers are fit for duty and not under the influence of illegal substances.

“This random drug testing helps assure the riding public that their drivers and conductors are fit for duty and are not using illegal drugs,” he said.

The operation was conducted in coordination with PDEA-7, the Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-7.

Galario added that the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP) will provide appropriate intervention to those who tested positive in the surprise drug test, while confirmatory tests will determine final administrative or legal action.

“Gawas nga gipaniguro nato sa LTO nga luwas ang tanang mga pampublikong sakyanan especially karon nga long weekend, mas ma-at ease ni atong mga pasahero nga anaa sa saktong panglawas sab ang ilang mga driver ug konduktor,” Galario added.

He also expressed gratitude to PDEA-7 for its continued partnership with the LTO in carrying out safety and anti-drug enforcement operations ahead of the Kalag-Kalag travel period.

