BATANG PINOY: Cebu City racks up 15 golds; Mandaue surges

L-R: Cayden Yamat, Rhian Casey Casona, and Jose Martin Omayan. | Tigbao Baron Sports Club photo, Mandaue City Sports Development Office photo, and Toledo Taekwondo Training Center photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Niños have so far amassed 15 gold medals in the ongoing Batang Pinoy 2025 National Championships in General Santos City.

The updated tally came from the Cebu City Sports Commission’s (CCSC) list of medal-winning athletes across different sports as the competition heats up.

This count differs from the Philippine Sports Commission’s (PSC) official medal tally released at 8:30 a.m. on October 29, which listed Cebu City with only seven golds, seven silvers, and three bronzes—good for seventh place at the time.

As of this writing, Cebu City now has 15 golds, 21 silvers, and 22 bronzes, according to the CCSC.

After collecting seven golds in the first two days, the Niños added eight more to their haul.

Three of those came from the jiu-jitsu team’s standouts Gabriel Benavides, Sarah Lee Tio, and Jinani Agbayani Jr.

Benavides topped the 44-kilogram teen boys (12–13) gi category, while Tio ruled the 63-kg teen girls (14–15) division. Agbayani Jr. reigned in the 69-kg teen boys (14–15) class.

The Cebu City jiu-jitsu team, coached by Niño Castro, also brought home four silvers and four bronzes in the gi events.

Alexis Carmeli Patalinghug contributed another gold in the karatedo female advanced kata (16–17) category.

In weightlifting, Princess Angel Ando added a gold to Cebu City’s total after ruling the girls’ 53-kg division.

Cayden Yamat shone in gymnastics with two gold medals—one in the individual all-around and another in the high bar. He also bagged a silver in the parallel bars and a bronze in the pommel horse.

Cebu City’s final gold came from David Bolongaita, who stole the spotlight in the 18-under javelin throw.

Bolongaita broke the Batang Pinoy record with a throw of 56.68 meters, surpassing the previous mark of 55.10 meters.

CASONA LEADS MANDAUE’S CHARGE

Mandaue City, meanwhile, has collected five gold medals so far, led by ace swimmer Rhian Casey Casona, who won the 100-meter and 50-meter backstroke events in the girls’ 14–15 category.

The 14-year-old Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu standout clocked 31.92 seconds in the 50m backstroke to secure Mandaue’s first gold medal of the multi-sport event.

Casona also broke the Batang Pinoy record of 32.35 seconds, previously held by Kristine Jane Uy of Taguig City.

JZ Han S. Nemil added two more golds for Mandaue by winning the gymnastics individual all-around and parallel bars events.

Also striking gold was Niño Joaquim A. Belecarío, who topped the vault event in his age group.

TOLEDO GRABS THIRD GOLD

Toledo City added two more gold medals to its tally, courtesy of international taekwondo jin Jose Martin Omayan and woodpusher Reduard Contaoi.

Omayan, a silver medalist in the 2025 Asian Cadet Championships, ruled the cadet male middleweight kyorugi event.

Contaoi, meanwhile, won gold in the rapid individual chess event and added a silver in the blitz category.

Their victories followed Apple Rubin’s earlier triumph, which gave Toledo its first gold in the girls’ blitz chess event.

BAGUIO LEADS MEDAL TALLY

As of the latest official PSC update, Baguio City leads the medal tally with 23 golds, 11 silvers, and 15 bronzes, followed by Manila (15–15–13), Pasig City (14–9–22), Quezon City (11–10–16), and General Santos City (8–3–2).

With its latest string of golds, Cebu City is expected to break into the top five once the newest results are officially reflected in the next medal update.

