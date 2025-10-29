Lapu hauling company shut down for operating open dump site

For operating an open dump site, a hauling company based in Lapu-Lapu City was ordered closed by the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO).

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A hauling company in Lapu-Lapu City was shut down for allegedly operating an open dump site.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan led the implementation of a closure order against GJC Residual Waste Hauling Services in Mahayahay, Bankal, on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

The closure order stated that the hauling company has continued to operate an open dump site despite several citation tickets issued by the city, through the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), for repeated non-compliance.

Residents in the area had already been complaining about the smoke and foul odor emanating from the site.

The CENRO and the Business Permit and Licensing Office also found that the establishment had been operating without a valid business permit and had committed multiple violations, including breaches of Republic Act No. 9003, also known as the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

Authorities attach the closure order on the wall of the GJC Residual Waste Hauling Services in Mahayahay, Bankal, on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. | Futch Anthony Inso

Inspections conducted on September 6 and 9 confirmed that the Lapu-Lapu hauling company continued to operate in violation of Republic Act No. 9003.

Inspectors also found a large volume of unsegregated waste and observed a persistent foul odor at the site.

CENRO submitted a letter to the City Legal Office on September 19 recommending the immediate issuance of a closure order and the filing of appropriate legal actions in accordance with Republic Act No. 9003.

Meanwhile, personnel from Police Station 5 in Barangay Pusok were also present to assist in enforcing the closure order against GJC Residual Waste Hauling Services.

