How Bisaya student designers reimagined the modern Filipiniana

Student designers Cashlee Paras, Faye Alvinez, and Rue Langamen win big at the DOST-PTRI 2025 Stitch-Off Competition. | Photo from DOST-PTRI

The year is 2010. Laughter echoes through the streets as a takyan is tossed high in the air. The radio softly hums as children run to catch the wind and keep their kites afloat. A sweet drink is promised after a long afternoon of playing under the sun.

This was the feeling that three Bisaya student designers captured as they were tasked to reimagine the Filipiniana silhouette into modern styles.

By holding on to childhood memories, they created a collection that soon brought pride to their community.

Old games, modern style

On October 22, Cashlee Paras, Faye Alvinez, and Ruben “Rue” Langamen emerged as champions at the Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Textile Research Institute’s (DOST-PTRI) 2025 Stitch-Off Competition.

Their winning collection, “Paghinumdom sa mga Adlaw” (Remembering the Days), is an ode to the traditional Filipino games that many grew up playing. It pays tribute not only to the nostalgic moments but also to one’s cultural identity.

“Since we came from different places, we decided to centralize ourselves in a concept that unifies us, and that to us was Filipino games,” Cashlee said.

The initial designs, digitally rendered by Rue Langamen.

Their ready-to-wear outfits, designed by Rue, are inspired by the game takyan or sipa—with their structure and embellishments mimicking the shape and tassels of a weighted shuttlecock.

Faye created their formal wear by referencing the body and tail of a tabanog (kite), while Cashlee’s haute couture designs paid homage to the sigay shells and wooden board of sungka.

“We wanted to make something distinctly Filipino. We made a collection that’s relatable to those who grew up in the country, while also being recognizable as a Filipino product when put on international stages,” Rue shared.

This year’s Stitch-Off contest was themed Filipiniana-Coded, challenging young designers to innovate the traditional Filipiniana style using Philippine Tropical Fabrics (PTF) and locally-made handwoven textiles from weaving communities.

The final collection presented at the Tech-Know Fashion Show at Intramuros, Manila. | Photo from DOST-PTRI

Behind the seams

The three designers, all Fine Arts – Product Design students from the University of the Philippines Cebu, first heard about the competition in August from their college faculty. After sending their design pitch, they learned in September that they made it to the Top 15 finalists out of 50 entries.

“Lee was notified first, but he was skeptical of joining because he had never been into fashion competitions, especially a national one where we had to compete against other student designers in the whole country,” Rue recalled.

In less than a week, they created six looks using fabrics provided by the Barangay Tan-awan Farmers Weavers Association of Negros Nine from Negros Occidental. The production was not short of difficulties, especially when unexpected changes tested their creativity.

“Two days before the competition, they sent different fabrics from what was initially planned due to unavailability,” Cashlee said.

“We were shocked when we first received the textiles, but we already saw the potential in how we can change our looks. In the end, we were happy to see how it complemented our colors and design,” Faye added.

The trio’s fabric board featuring local and natural products.

The three were also working while aftershocks of the September 30 earthquake in Cebu persisted. With the help of friends and their mentor, fashion artist-designer Robert Andrew Hiyas, they continued working on their collection in an open space on campus.

For safety, all their equipment and materials had to be transferred to a safer area. Faye fondly remembered how one maintenance personnel predicted their win, “While we were moving our things, he told us: daog na ni.”

Faye, Lee, and Rue worked on their collection at the lobby of UP Cebu’s Joya Gallery. | Photo from Rue Langamen

It was also the trio’s first time working together. With their unique individual styles—Lee in his self-exploratory phase, Rue with his maximalist designs, and Faye with her structural motifs—they tried their best to make all looks match.

“As artists and designers, we have our own approaches. We really had to consider each other’s strengths and collaborate all the time. It’s a collection, so everything has to be connected,” Rue said.

Work in progress. | Photo from Rue Langamen

On the Runway

The team arrived in Manila three days before the final runway: the Tech-Know Fashion Show held at the Foro de Intramuros. With their looks nearly completed, they spent most of their prep time bonding and making up for lost sleep.

“We never put into our minds that we wanted to win. Our goal wasn’t to bring home an award but to showcase our collection. Finishing our work, especially amid all the challenges, was already a win for us,” Rue said.

It was not until the night before the contest that the pressure finally dawned on them. Cashlee shared, “At the very last minute, we added some new elements: a hat, the kite, some head pieces and earrings, from the raw materials and leftover fabric. We completed these at dawn.”

When the final day came, they noted how their competitors made professional-level and seamless work. Most of the finalists formally trained in fashion, while the three studied product design.

The final looks on stage. | Photo from DOST-PTRI

Still, they believed in their craft. “We never saw our collection fully lined up until it was on stage. We were nervous about how the audience would react, but everyone cheered when our models came out,” Cashlee shared.

“I saw that our collection was really different; it stood out. No one else had our theme, and our designs were also different. We were confident that we could showcase something new,” Faye shared.

After the 15 finalists presented their looks, the trio was instructed to gather their models and prepare for another runway.

“We realized that only three groups were preparing. So we thought: maybe we’re part of the top three; we could be the second runner-up!” Rue said.

But then they realized that they had achieved the unexpected. “We were told that it was a unanimous decision,” Cashlee shared. “We were crying and shouting as we got up on stage.”

The trio was the sole representatives of Cebu during the competition. | Photo from DOST-PTRI

A ‘historic’ win

The Bisaya design community described their win as “historic,” yet the three remain humble by sharing their award with everyone who helped bring their ideas to life.

“Supporting young artists is crucial for growth. We could not have done this without the help of our families, friends, school, and mentor,” Cashlee said.

The three artists may have come from different places: Faye from Southern Leyte, Rue from Tagum, and Lee from Cebu, but they found a shared purpose in expressing their roots through fashion.

“Despite gikan mi sa lain-laing lugar, we dedicate our win to all Bisaya people. Sugbo, this is for you.”