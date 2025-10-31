Quake survivors turn to ‘payag-payag’ construction in Bogo’s cemeteries

Some of the payag-payag at the Corazon cemetery in Bogo City, Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The seas surrounding Barangay Sambag, Bogo City, in northern Cebu had been Dennis Malinao’s source of livelihood.

Until recently.

When the deadliest earthquake in the island province jolted this fifth-class component city in September 30, portions of its coasts, including in Barangay Sambag, rose in what geologists describe as a coastal uplift.

But for Malinao, a father of three, it meant no more fishing.

“The shoreline has risen. The sea is now too far away. And we’re also afraid to go fishing because of the distance,” he explained in Cebuano.

That’s why on October 28, a few days before kalag-kalag (All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day), he decided to roam around houses in the city in search of discarded plywood, wooden beams, and unused corrugated iron sheets.

Much to his delight, most owners would give these to him for free.

“At least, I won’t have to spend anything,” said Malinao.

He will bring them to a partially secluded area on the western side of Corazon Cemetery, also in Barangay Sambag, to be used as construction materials for ‘payag-payag.’

Payag-payag: Cheaper resting place

More of payag-payag at the Corazon cemetery in Bogo City, Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

In local terms, payag-payag refers to small, makeshift tombs or burial vaults built to house exhumed skeletal remains.

In most church-run cemeteries, graves or nitsos are opened after five years to make room for new burials.

Families are then given two options: place their loved ones’ bones in a communal ossuary beneath a large cross, or pay to inter them in a private bone chamber.

The communal option is free, but a space in the bone chamber at Corazon Cemetery costs around P15,000, good for only five years.

Renewal is not allowed, meaning relatives must pay again and look for new bone chambers once the term ends.

Meanwhile, a new burial vault costs about P10,000, also valid for five years.

For many families, this system feels like paying for a “five-year subscription” just to keep their loved ones at rest.

Unable to afford the steep fees, some turn to payag-payag, tiny structures resembling chicken coops or “dollhouses for the dead.”

Payag-payag at the Corazon cemetery in Bogo City, Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Marc Cosep

Laborers like Malinao, a fisherman-turned-builder, earn about P1,000 for each payag-payag they construct.

Aside from being a fisherman, he had also held multiple odd jobs to ensure that his children, including one who had just entered college, could complete their education.

Even amid the aftershocks and uncertainties, Malinao drops by at the Corazon Cemetery from time to time, hoping for families who will hire him to put up payag-payag for their deceased loved ones.

After the 6.9-magnitude quake disrupted his livelihood, he took on this work to support his children’s education.

“Whatever job comes my way, I’ll take it, as long as I can earn something,” he said.