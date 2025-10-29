Sudlon 2 shootout: Prime suspect sends feelers to surrender – police

Leonardo “Jun” Manto Jr., the alleged primary suspect in the fatal shooting that occurred in Sitio Balaw, Barangay Sudlon 2, Cebu City, on October 25. | Photo courtesy of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Leonardo “Jun” Manto Jr., the primary suspect in the fatal shooting of Police Captain Joel Deiparine of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7), has expressed his intention to surrender to authorities.

Authorities revealed that Manto allegedly said he fears for his life but wants to end his time in hiding for the sake of his family.

In an exclusive interview with Atty. Ruphil Bañoc over DYHP last Wednesday, October 29, Manto revealed that he has been hiding since the shooting incident in Sitio Balaw, Barangay Sudlon 2, Cebu City, on October 25, which left Deiparine dead and another CIDG operative injured.

READ: Cebu gun attack: P500K bounty dangled for arrest of cop killers

The Sudlon 2 shootout suspect said the ongoing manhunt and the reported P520,000 bounty on his capture have caused him fear, prompting his decision to come forward.

“Naluoy ko sa akoang pamilya og sa akong kaugalingon nga og unsa’y dangatan nako, ako nalang dawaton,” Sudlon said over the phone.

Manto said he plans to surrender to the Philippine National Police (PNP) National Headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City, possibly on Thursday, October 30, with the help of individuals he trusts.

He also voiced concerns for his safety, claiming he fears being killed in what he described as a possible “scenario of resistance” should he surrender locally.

READ: Shootout in Sudlon 2, Cebu City: Police Captain dead, 3 suspects flee

“Ang akoang plano, adto ko mu-surrender sa Crame kay kung ari ko diri sa Cebu, klaro man kaayo nga buhatan sad ko og scenario nga nisukol ko, muingon nga nangilog ko’g armas mao nga namatay. Ako, og naa ko’y kalapasan, di lang ko nila ingon anon kay ako man nang serbisyohan,” he said.

Surveillance encounter

Manto, who has been tagged as the gunman in the Sudlon 2 shootout, said that he initially did not realize those he encountered were police officers, allegedly saying they were masked and riding a motorcycle without a license plate.

The CIDG and Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) had earlier identified Manto and two companions as suspects in the shooting incident, which occurred during a surveillance operation in Sudlon 2, Cebu City.

READ: P500,000 reward out for info on suspects in Cebu cop killing

Police Captain Joel Deiparine was killed during the encounter, while his companion, Police Executive Master Sergeant Artchel Tero, sustained minor injuries.

Authorities have continued hot pursuit operations in the mountain barangays of Cebu City and nearby towns, as both Manto and his alleged cohorts remain at large.

As of this writing, police have yet to confirm the reported plan to surrender of the Sudlon 2 shootout triggerman.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP