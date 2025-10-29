Mayor Jonkie Ouano highlights Mandaue’s strong programs

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo ” Jonkie” Ouano delivers his 100 days report. | 📷 Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano said Mandaue City’s strong healthcare, education, and infrastructure programs are the highlights of his first 100 days in office, anchored on his call for unity under the banner “One Mandaue.”

In his report, Ouano cited the P25-million citywide free medicine distribution program. He also highlighted the upcoming construction of the modern Mandaue City Hospital, which is supported by P387 million in national government funding, along with the efforts of the city and the assistance of Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon.

Facility improvements have already allowed the hospital to perform its first major surgery in eight years, a milestone in restoring local health services. The city also secured P10 million in medical assistance for indigent patients and plans to open a dialysis center soon.

On education, the mayor announced that the P700 million mid-rise classroom project at Paknaan National High School was identified by DepEd Region VII as a top priority to address classroom shortages.

The city likewise obtained P215 million in funding for a new Mandaue City College campus to be constructed in Norkis Park Barangay Looc. Temporary learning spaces, new partnerships with business groups, and an upcoming 24/7 e-library with 140,000 digital resources are also underway.

Ouano reported major strides in infrastructure and flood control, including a P218 million supplemental budget for urgent projects, dredging of major waterways, and new flood management equipment. The 2026 proposed budget allocates nearly P200 million for flood and drainage improvements.

Financial reforms have also become a primary focus, Mayor Jonkie Ouano said. The city trimmed its workforce from 13,000 to 7,000 employees, saving P100 million, while the Business Permit and Licensing Office has already surpassed P1.6 billion in collections, exceeding last year’s total.

Transparency measures such as biometrics and on-time salary releases have been enforced.

Among the administration’s social initiatives is the opening of the CSWS Dangpanan Holding Center, providing safe temporary shelter for street dwellers and minors. The city also improved public facilities such as the Animal Bite Treatment Center and market sanitation, leading to higher revenue and better services.

Public safety and beautification efforts have expanded through the Adopt-A-Skywalk program, new street lighting, and tighter enforcement against pollution and traffic violations.

Ouano also announced the Libreng Sakay program to offer free rides for commuters on main routes.

Following the recent 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Northern Cebu, Mandaue’s M-HEART disaster response team was among the first deployed to assist affected towns, delivering rescue and psychosocial aid and turning over P1 million each to seven LGUs for recovery.

In housing, the city secured a 6,000-square-meter land donation from the FF Cruz family in Barangay Subangdaku for future housing projects. His administration also acquired new emergency vehicles, including a patient transport vehicle from the PCSO, the Mayor said.

Mayor Jonkie Ouano closed his report by reaffirming his administration’s commitment to transparent, and collaborative governance.

“As I look back on our first hundred days, I am reminded that real progress does not happen overnight. It begins with trust, teamwork, and a shared vision, ” said Mayor Jonkie Ouano. “We’ve taken the first steps toward inclusive governance, where every Mandauehanon has a voice and every sector has a role to play,”.

