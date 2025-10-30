Cebu province wants to amend ordinance on reclamation

Artist rendition of Ming-Mori Reclamation project of Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) | Photo courtesy of CLI

CEBU CITY, Philippines – If it meant opening up more economic opportunities and enticing more investors, the provincial government plans to amend an ordinance that regulates the creation of reclamation projects here.

The proposal had been raised during the recent Aboitiz Estates Summit in Mandaue City that gathered public officials, business leaders, and other stakeholders to discuss the state of Cebu’s manufacturing and industry sectors.

Challenges in doing business

Among the discussions involved were addressing hurdles and other challenges when it comes to doing business, which includes bureaucratic processes such as the existing provincial ordinance on reclamation projects.

That ordinance, No. 2022-09, had effectively discouraged or stalled plans for reclamations, which in turn could have spurred more economic activities in Cebu, said lawyer Joseph Felix Mari ‘Ace’ Durano.

In particular, a key provision in the law requires developers to allocate 10 percent of usable reclaimed land to the provincial government.

“This has become a hindrance to investors,” Durano said in a follow-up interview. “Before, there were three options: giving 10 percent of the area, paying an agreed value, or swapping land of equal worth. But in the new version, all three have been removed.”

Approval from Capitol

Durano also cited the requirement for project proponents to secure approval from the Capitol on top of clearances from national agencies such as the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), a process he described as redundant and inconsistent with national laws.

“Developers already need clearance from national government agencies. Now, they must also get provincial approval, which contradicts national policies,” he said.

The Capitol has since met with PRA representatives to clarify these concerns. According to Durano, the PRA found several provisions in the provincial ordinance that conflict with existing national policies.

“Local regulations should not supersede national laws,” Durano stressed.

Strategic reclamation

Currently, the provincial government is aware of three proposed reclamation projects in Minglanilla, Cordova, and Balamban, mixed-use and industrial developments that have yet to progress due to bureaucratic delays.

While the ordinance is under review, Durano said the Capitol was also exploring ways to support potential investors. However, he emphasized that this did not mean the province was encouraging more reclamation.

“We are not promoting more reclamation projects,” he clarified. “We need strategic reclamation, projects that balance economic growth with environmental protection.”

Durano noted that Cebu’s limited flatlands would make it necessary to consider land creation as part of long-term development planning.

“The reality is that Cebu Island has limited usable land. If we want to attract more investments, we need to create more space—like what Singapore and Hong Kong have done. With proper regulation, industrial growth and environmental stewardship can coexist,” he said.

