Lotto draw results, October 29, 2025

Check out the Lotto draw results of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) for Wednesday, October 29, 2025.
PCSO Lotto games
The PCSO holds five 6-pick number games, the Lotto 6/42, MegaLotto 6/45, SuperLotto 6/49 GrandLotto 6/55 and UltraLotto 6/58 at ₱20.00 per combination.
All of these number games can be played using the system play (systems 7 to 12), 5 Roll, and Lucky Pick.
The Lotto 6/42 is drawn on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and has an initial jackpot prize of ₱6,000,000.
The MegaLotto 6/45 is drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with the initial jackpot prize of ₱9,000,000.
The SuperLotto 6/49, which has an initial jackpot prize of ₱16,000,000, is drawn on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
The GrandLotto 6/55 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday with the initial jackpot prize of ₱30,000,000.
The UltraLotto 6/58 is drawn on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays with ₱50,000,000 as the initial jackpot prize.
Source: PCSO
