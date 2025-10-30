Archival on graft case: ‘Jun Alcover just wants attention’

Cebu City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. has filed graft and misconduct charges before the Ombudsman-Visayas against Mayor Nestor Archival Sr., City Treasurer Emma Villarete, and City Administrator Albert Tan over the alleged unauthorized operation of the Colon Street Night Market 2025. | Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival has brushed off the graft and administrative complaints filed against him by Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover, saying the lawmaker is only “trying to draw attention to himself.”

In his first legal challenge since assuming office on July 1, Archival downplayed the charges filed before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas on October 29 over the allegedly illegal operation of the Colon Street Night Market, calling them baseless.

That is his right

“Iya manang katungod, ato lang nang paminawon. Mao man na iyang role sa iyang kinabuhi, pasagdan lang nato siya,” Archival said in an interview on Wednesday.

(That is his right, we will listen to him. That is his role in life, let us just let him be.)

“Wala ko nag-expect ana kay tarong man unta na nga pagkatawo, mangita man gyud siyag samok,” he said.

(I was not expecting that because he is a good person, (but) he is looking for trouble.)

Mayor not surprised

The mayor said he was not surprised that Alcover filed the complaint, claiming the councilor had repeatedly used privilege speeches during sessions to criticize his administration.

“Gitubag naman sa City Legal through the legal opinion, natubag na daan. Gusto ra gyud guro na siya mosikat kay everytime naay session sige gud na siyag privilege speech. Mao man na iyang trabaho, so pasagdan na lang nato na siya. Gusto lang gyud siya musikat,” Archival said.

(He has already been answered by the City Legal through the legal opinion, that has already been answered. He perhaps would just want to be popular because everytime there is a session he would always do a privilege speech. That is his work, so we will just let him be. He just want to be popular.)

‘Legal ang night market’

Archival reiterated that the Colon Night Market operates legally and that all vendors were paying the proper dues to the city.

“Of course, I still stand with what I have said kay nagbayad man na sila og buwis. Wala man na sila nag-claim diha unya wala silay gibayad,” he said.

(Of course, I still stand with what I have said because they already paid taxes. They did not claim there and did not pay.)

He said the city benefits from the night market’s operation, which made Alcover’s criticisms unfairly target legitimate vendors who contribute to local revenue.

“Ako na na siyang giestoryahan nganong ipahunong nga legal man sila ug namayad? Katong mga tawo nga wala nagbayad, mao toy angay niyang pangitaan,” Archival said.

(I have already talked to him why he should stop because they are legal and had paid? Those who did not pay, that is the one he should look for.)

“Dili pwede gukdon niya ang mga tawo nga naghatag og benepisyo sa atong syudad. Mao na nuon iyang gukoron,” he said.

(It is not allowed for him to go after the people who have given benefits to our city. That is what he is going after now.)

No irregularity

Archival also maintained that there was no irregularity in the collection of fees. He added that the city’s legal office had already affirmed the legality of the night market in a recent opinion.

“Para nako, ako ra nang gipasagdan kay iyang gihimo walay bili. Nothing. Samok-samok lang. Wala gyud. Bisan kinsay pangutan-on, wala gyud. Nanikas ko? Wala ko nanikas. Wala koy kwarta nga gikuha. Nagbayad ang tawo nga legal unya ingnan pa niya ang tawo og sindikato, I think there is something wrong,” the mayor said.

(For me, I have just let him be because what he was doing has no value. Nothing. He is just causing trouble. Nothing. Even if he asked anyone, nothing. I cheated? I have not cheated. I did not take money. The people paid legally and then he would say that the people are syndicates, I think there is something wrong.)

The case against Archival

Alcover earlier filed criminal and administrative complaints against Archival, City Treasurer Emma Villarete, and City Administrator Albert Tan before the Ombudsman.

The councilor accused them of graft, grave misconduct, and gross negligence for allegedly allowing a private group, the Participative Association of Sugbo Vendors Inc. (PASVI), to operate the Colon Street Night Market without proper authorization.

Alcover claimed the Archival administration “willfully, unlawfully, and with manifest partiality” permitted PASVI to manage the market, collect vendor fees, and keep proceeds that should have gone to the city.

He said this effectively turned a public street into a private commercial venture, violating several laws and depriving the city of millions in potential revenue.

According to Alcover, around 600 vendors joined the night market, each paying about P6,000 monthly. He alleged that while roughly P7.2 million had been collected in two months, only P200,000 was remitted to the city, leaving an estimated P6.8 million unaccounted for.

“The unauthorized delegation of a core governmental function, the absence of public bidding, diversion of revenue, and non-compliance with mandatory procedures collectively constitute grave abuse of authority,” Alcover wrote in his 16-page complaint.

He also asked the Ombudsman to impose a preventive suspension on the three officials, claiming their continued presence in office could influence witnesses or affect the ongoing investigation.

City Legal: Market operation ‘legal and valid’

The Cebu City Legal Office (CLO), however, had earlier issued a formal opinion affirming that the night market’s operation was “legal and valid.”

The CLO said its conclusion was anchored on the City Council’s prior approval of the temporary road closure for Colon Street, the issuance of a special permit by the Business Permit and Licensing Office, and the exercise of executive authority vested in the mayor.

It clarified that the permit granted to PASVI was properly endorsed by the City Traffic Management Committee and that payments made by the organizer to the city were duly received.

The CLO added that the GASA sa Gugma Board, cited by Alcover, was not the proper governing body for the activity, as its mandate covers only informal traders considered underprivileged—not organized stall vendors in a regulated setup.

“The Mayor’s decision, having been formalized and having resulted in City revenue collection, enjoys the presumption of regularity in the performance of official duties,” the CLO’s opinion stated.

Background

The Colon Street Night Market, revived under the Archival administration, reopened on August 30 to promote local trade along Cebu’s historic downtown.

The market, featuring hundreds of vendors, was initially approved for operation until October 5, 2025. However, Alcover alleged that operations continued beyond the authorized period and extended to areas not covered by the City Council’s resolution.

Despite these allegations, the night market has since become a weekend staple for local entrepreneurs and residents, drawing thousands of shoppers and small vendors seeking income opportunities.

