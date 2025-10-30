Erwan Heussaff uncovers Cebu’s flavors: ‘Everyone should be paying attention’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Aside from lechon and pungko-pungko, what else does Cebu bring to the table in today’s food scene?

Celebrity chef and vlogger Erwan Heussaff roamed around the bustling streets of Cebu to uncover local dishes that deserve the spotlight, all featured in his food channel, FEATR.

In his episode, “Best Food in Cebu, Philippines with Erwan,” he dives into Cebu’s rich flavors, celebrating the dishes that define the city’s culinary identity.

“A city that works hard, and eats harder. Here, food is not nostalgia, it’s identity.” Erwan said.

Local palate

Starting his food crawl, Erwan Heussaff visited the Taboan Market in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City.

There, he enjoyed the classic Cebuano duo, puto sikwate, a traditional breakfast pairing of Puto Maya (sticky rice cake) and Sikwate (hot chocolate drink).

He then sampled Cebu’s chorizo longganisa, the city’s version of the Filipino favorite sausage.

“These are delicious, we’re gonna have so much good food and this is just the start,” he said.At the market, Erwan also bought an assortment of dried goods, from fish to squid, sourced from the remote island of Bantayan.

Next, he headed to Tisa, a barangay well-known for its siomai — but this time, it wasn’t what he came for.

Collaborating with local food vlogger Haydol Foodtrip, who regularly showcases Cebu’s vibrant food scene, Erwan tried Sinigang sa Tisa with corn rice.

Erwan Heussaff joins local food vlogger Haydol Foodtrip to sample dishes at one of Tisa’s well-loved local eateries. | Screengrab from FEATR / YouTube

“I almost like the corn rice better, I feel like you could eat more of this [sinigang] with this [corn rice],” he said, adding, “This is really a good find.”

In the Kabilin Center of Cebu, Erwan explored an exhibit featuring some of Cebu’s finest delicacies — Tinuwa, Binignit, Budbud Kabog, Torta, Pungko-pungko, and more.

Of course, no Cebu food crawl would be complete without trying the iconic Tuslob Buwa.

In one of the food markets in Cebu, he had a taste and remarked, “When you come to Cebu, you have to have tuslob buwa.”“Honestly, it’s still one of best bites of food that you’re gonna have over here.”

Well, he also did not forget about lechon and in a local place in Talisay, Cebu, he had his fix.Joking with his team, he said, “I’m going to keep rolling so you guys don’t eat it. This is so good.”

Before wrapping up his food journey, Erwan stopped by Tabo sa Kapitolyo, where he sampled and bought various local products to take home.

Eating like a true local, Erwan Heussaff explored Cebu’s culinary identity — one bite at a time.

Chinese influence

He recalled in the episode that Chinese traders who settled in Cebu during the Spanish colonization developed a thriving community on the island, eventually blending their culture with that of the locals.

As he walked along the historic streets of Colon, Erwan found traces of this influence in local establishments, including Cebu Lumpia House and a nearby Chinese drug store.

Lumpia House, one of Cebu’s oldest Chinese restaurants with over six decades of culinary service, has prepared their hearty meals for Erwan.These include Ngohiong, Chinese Lumpia, shrimp roll with black sesame seeds, bak chang, friend chicken peking style, and kikiam.

At one of Cebu’s oldest Chinese restaurants, Erwan Heussaff indulges in a variety of locally infused Chinese dishes. | Screengrab from FEATR / YouTube

“This has to be one of my favorite things,” he said while tasting Bak Chang, a traditional Chinese sticky rice with pork and chicken.

Curious about the local Chinese pharmacy scene, Erwan also stopped by a traditional Chinese drug store.

There, he asked for something that could help him detox — especially after indulging in so much food around the city.

The owner recommended him a mix of dried hoton berry for digestion, goji berry for a sweeter taste, and kamcho (dried licorice) to balance the acidity.

The mix was steeped in two cups of water and served as tea.

“It’s medicine, but it’s delicious,” he described it.

Chinese cuisine has quietly become part of Cebu’s story, blending seamlessly with local flavors and traditions.

Modern hub

“Cebu never stop evolving,” he said.This came after his shift from exploring markets and street-side eateries to visiting speakeasies and modern dining spots.

In one of Cebu’s local bars, Erwan immersed himself in cocktails and a variety of drinks, appreciating how the city’s nightlife complements its food culture.

He also visited one of Cebu’s coffee shops where local farmers were highlighted.

The beans used in the cafe are sourced from local farmers and ships it globally.

Modernized Cebuano food was also on the table as Erwan stopped by an innovative restaurant along Climaco Street, Cebu City.

In this restaurant, traditional dishes are reimagined — what Erwan described as a “kitchen that treats tradition as a standard and a starting point for innovation.”

He tried their Buttered Inun-unan, a reimagined dish that involves fish and vinegar along with some vegetables and spices but this time, salted butter was added.

Reimaigined Inun-unan, a local dish involving fish and vinegar known outside Cebu as ‘paksiw’. | Screengrab from FEATR/ Youtube

Another is Humba also but what makes it different is the sweetener from roasted rice.

For dessert, Erwan enjoyed a modern take on Torta, filled with flavorful fillings inside the pastry.

To cap off his food crawl, Erwan also experienced fine dining in Cebu, visiting an elegant restaurant along Laurel Street.

It was a fitting finale to his journey through the city’s evolving culinary scene.

Local excitement

Cebuanos were over the moon seeing Erwan feature their city, with one viewer writing, “I love how the whole video just showed truly Cebuano identity: where historicity meets modernity.”Another one added, “Thank you for featuring both our heritage cuisine and the contemporary culinary landscape. This has made me even more proud of being a Cebuano.”

The episode was filmed in August, and local buzz quickly spread. During that time, CDN Digital had the chance to interview one of the establishments Erwan visited.

Emilio Miguel, husband of the owner of Cebu Lumpia House, described the experience as humbling and added that meeting Heussaff in person revealed much about his character.

“We are very delightful that we were able to showcase our specialty,” Miguel shared.

As what Erwan said in his closing spiel for the episode, “Cebu has all the pieces; it only needs a collective will to bring them together.”

“It has so much to offer, and everyone should be paying attention.”

If this were an assignment, Erwan would earn an A+ — not just for tasting Cebu’s finest dishes, but for uncovering the stories behind them.

Cebu’s food scene is indeed one to watch and one worth savoring.