Cebu City seniors turn to court over financial aid restrictions

Senior citizens file photo. | INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Mabolo-based seniors’ group has taken the city government to court over the ban on authorization letters and the shift to monthly aid distribution.

The United Mabolo Elderly Organization (UMEO), represented by Barangay Captain Daniel Francis Arguedo, filed a complaint before the Regional Trial Court on behalf of more than a thousand senior citizens, where they claimed that the changes under City Ordinance Nos. 2453 and 2579 have caused them inconvenience and violated their rights.

Arguedo said in an interview on Wednesday, October 29, that the petition was seeking to determine the legality of two main issues: the disallowance of authorization letters and the shift from quarterly to monthly payout.

“We are asking the court to rule on the legality of the disallowance of authorization and the change of schedule of distribution from quarterly to monthly. Mao nay two issues nga atong gi-raise (Those are the two issues that we are raising). It’s just the question of legality, a complaint with no penalties or fines, just to draw legal clarity,” Arguedo said.

Seniors complain of inconvenience

UMEO Secretary Elsa Midado, 72, said many seniors approached their group to complain that the new schedule had become a burden.

“Daghan na niduol nako regarding sa one-month issue kay nahasol sila kay naanad sila sa three months. Ang kuhaon na P1,000. Dili man gud makaigo sa kinahanglanon, labi na gikan pa sa Mabolo unya layo-layo pa sila,” Midado said.

(Many have approached me about the one-month issue because they felt it a hassle because they were used to the three months. What we will get is P1,000. It would not be enough for our needs, especially if you are from Mabolo and they live far.)

Midado added that many of their members also objected to the city’s ban on authorization letters, which previously allowed family members to claim financial aid on behalf of sick or bedridden seniors.

“Daghan nanguli nga mga apo, anak kay dili sila mo-honor kay nasakit man. Ang uban nahubagan og tuhod, mao nga daghan ni-walkout,” she said. “Unsaon man, natural, seniors daghan gipangbati. Unsaon pag-adto kung dili na pwede ang authorization? Unsaon pagkuha sa ilang tabang?”

(Many grandchildren, children went home because they would not honor (the authorization letter) because the senior citizen is ill. Some had swollen knees, that is the reason why they could not walk. How can they go to the distribution area if the authorization letter would not be allowed? How will they get their financial aid?)

She said the group’s officers listened to their members’ concerns and decided to file the petition to restore both the quarterly payout and the use of authorization letters.

Petition before the RTC

In their petition, UMEO and Arguedo asked the Regional Trial Court of Cebu City to issue a judicial declaration on the validity of specific provisions of the city ordinances that they said conflict with national law.

The group’s legal challenge focuses on:

Paragraph 3, B. Phase II of Ordinance No. 2453, which states that “the financial assistance shall be claimed personally by the qualified recipient. Authorization is not allowed in claiming financial assistance.”

Section 10 of Ordinance No. 2453, which sets the financial aid distribution “every last week of the end of the quarter,” versus Section 1 of Ordinance No. 2579, which amends the schedule to a monthly release.

The petition argues that prohibiting authorization violates the right of seniors to engage in agency contracts under the Civil Code (Articles 1868–1932), which recognizes a person’s right to appoint an agent for reasons of convenience, health, or safety.

“It is illegal for the City of Cebu not to recognize any valid authorization executed by a senior citizen. Local governments are mere creatures of the State, and their ordinances cannot contravene national law,” the petition states.

On the second issue, the petitioners claimed that the shift from quarterly to monthly payouts is “too costly and impractical” for seniors who live far from their barangays or are no longer physically fit to claim their benefits monthly.

They also said Ordinance No. 2579, which amended the payout schedule, was passed without a public hearing and therefore lacked validity.

“From the time of its enactment in 2020 up to now, except for the October 25, 2025 distribution, the payout has always been quarterly. That practice should be respected as the law between the parties,” the petition reads.

UMEO attached the signatures of 1,008 senior citizens in support of the petition.

Archival open to dialogue

Mayor Nestor Archival, in response to the matter, said the city government remains open to discussion but believes there is no need to elevate the issue to the courts.

“I don’t think there is a problem with that og naay nihangyo. Kay if muadto sa akong opisina, tagaan man nako kanang approval nga dili na iadto sa korte. Open ko maminaw og estorya,” he said.

(I don’t think there is a problem with that if they just appealed. Because if they went to my office, I would give them the approval that they did not have to go to court. I am open to listen to what they would say.)

However, the mayor also pointed out that the ban on authorization was meant to curb abuse and ensure that funds go to legitimate beneficiaries.

“Tan-awon nato gyud because there are so many situations nga ang authorization gigamit na nga supposedly dili tagaan,” Archival said.

(We’ll check on it closely because there are so many situations that the authorization was used supposedly to those who would not be given the aid.)

The mayor previously explained that the city’s shift to monthly payouts was anchored on Ordinance No. 2579, which aimed to make the release of funds more efficient and transparent, allowing the city to verify recipients regularly.

The senior aid program

Under City Ordinance No. 2453, each qualified senior citizen in Cebu City is entitled to P12,000 in annual financial assistance, traditionally distributed quarterly (P3,000 every three months).

However, in 2020, the City Council approved Ordinance No. 2579, amending the provision to allow monthly distribution of P1,000.

Despite the amendment, Cebu City continued its quarterly payout practice for years, until October 25, 2025, when the city began implementing the monthly schedule.

The change coincided with the payout funded under Supplemental Budget No. 2 (SB2), which allocated P40.8 million for the Senior Citizens’ Financial Assistance Program.

Archival said the monthly distribution would ensure better monitoring and would reduce the risk of duplication or misuse of funds, particularly with the city’s growing senior population of over 93,000 beneficiaries.

