Melvin Jerusalem outlasts African challenger to retain WBC crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Melvin Jerusalem had to dig deep before retaining his World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight title against a gritty Siyakholwa Kuse in the main event of “Thrillan in Manila 2” on Thursday night, October 29, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The 31-year-old Cebu-based ZIP Sanman banner boxer prevailed after 12 tactical rounds, earning the nod of all three judges with scores of 115-113 and 116-112 twice. The bout headlined a commemorative card marking the 50th anniversary of the original “Thrilla in Manila” between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier in 1975.

3rd successful title

It was Jerusalem’s third successful title defense since defending the belt from Yudai Shigeoka in Japan earlier this year, a rematch he won convincingly by unanimous decision. Thursday’s bout also marked his second title defense on home soil, following his win over Mexican Luis Castillo in September 2024.

Kuse entered the fight riding a six-bout winning streak and gave Jerusalem plenty to think about with his reach and counterpunching, but the Filipino champion’s composure and ring savvy made the difference in the later rounds.

25 wins

Jerusalem, now with a record of 25 wins, 3 losses, and 12 knockouts, said he remains focused on securing a rematch with Puerto Rican two-belt holder Oscar Collazo for a potential unification showdown.

The event, co-promoted by Manny Pacquiao Promotions and the International Boxing Association (IBA), also featured other Filipino standouts who delivered memorable performances.

Controversial majority decision

Meanwhile, Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial won a controversial majority decision against Venezuelan Eddy Colmenares despite getting floored twice.

Also, another MP Promotions prospect, Carl Jammes Martin remained unbeaten in 27 fights after beating Thai Aran Dipaen by unanimous decision.

Lastly, Ali’s grandson, Nico Ali Walsh relived the moment his grandfather fought at the iconic coliseum despite settling for a draw against Thailand’s Kittisak Klinson.

