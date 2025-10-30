A month after quake: Bayanihan spirit still stands strong in north Cebu

Volunteers prepare food for the residents of the Tent City in Bogo City. | Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It had been a month since Luzviminda Berangga’s work as a cashier came to a halt following the powerful 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu.

With no income at the moment, she decided to sign up as a cook for the national government’s community kitchen stationed at the Tent City in Bogo, the temporary relocation for quake survivors.

Her shift begins at 2 p.m., wherein she will help other cooks, as well as fellow residents in the Tent City, in preparing hot meals as dinner for over 400 people.

On October 29, their menu had tinowang manok and pancit.

Every after work, Luzviminda receives a minimum wage of around P500, which she spends mainly on their other daily needs like milk for her toddler.

“I’d rather work and earn here in the meantime. It’s better than doing nothing,” she said in Cebuano.

Outside the Tent City in Bogo, vehicles, including public utility ones (PUVs), have hit the roads again; stores and shops reopened; and repairs continue for damaged buildings and infrastructure.

Electricity, water, and communication lines have also since been restored.

While these signs point to a return to normalcy a month after the deadly quake in northern Cebu, for many residents like Luzviminda, the trauma remains fresh.

Survivors still recall the fear and chaos of that day. Some families continue to stay in makeshift shelters, too afraid to return home as aftershocks persist.

Yet amid the hardship, the spirit of bayanihan continues to shine.

In Bogo’s Tent City, displaced families, volunteers, and government workers support one another, sharing what little they have to make daily life a bit more bearable.

A community in a community

Around 800 individuals, or about 80 families, are currently staying at Tent City in Bogo.

Living with them are social workers, volunteers, law enforcers, and healthcare professionals working to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being.

Among them is social worker Donnald Lim, who arrived from Cagayan de Oro on October 26 with six others from the Department of Social Welfare and Development–Northern Mindanao.

Their team is tasked with serving hot meals three times a day to families and volunteers. Lim and his colleagues begin cooking as early as 4 a.m. for breakfast and continue preparing food until lunch and dinner are served.

For Lim, disaster work is nothing new. He also served during Tropical Storm Sendong in 2011, which claimed over 1,800 lives in his hometown.

“We’re trained to respond to disasters—the heat and challenges don’t matter. We’re just happy to help,” he said.

Also serving in Tent City is 20-year-old volunteer Sherei Love Ursal, a psychology student and Red Cross member who provides medical aid and trains young volunteers.

“After I secured my family’s safety, I immediately signed up,” she said. “I know the affected families need all the help they can get.”

What’s next

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu last month has claimed at least 81 lives, according to the latest data from the Cebu Provincial Government.

The temblor caused widespread destruction to infrastructure, schools, and businesses, and affected more than 800,000 residents across 11 northern Cebu localities, including Bogo City.

Meanwhile, rehabilitation and recovery efforts are still underway. These include plans to relocate families who can no longer return to their homes due to sinkholes, the recently identified Bogo Bay Fault Line, and other geological hazards.

For Luzviminda and her family, the damage was less severe. Their home sustained only minor cracks and stands just outside the identified permanent danger zones.

Additionally, aftershocks have become less frequent as the fault gradually stabilizes.

Still, the mother of three said she was in no rush to move back, choosing instead to prioritize her family’s safety.

“I don’t want to risk our lives, especially with three young children,” Luzviminda said.

