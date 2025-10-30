Kalag-Kalag 2025: Cebu City bans liquor, gambling, overnight stays

The Carreta Public Cemetery in Cebu City was visited by thousands of individuals paying respects to their deceased loved ones for Kalag-Kalag. | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bringing liquor, bladed weapons, or even playing loud music in cemeteries in Cebu City will be not be allowed this Kalag-Kalag.

Mayor Nestor Archival has issued an executive order imposing strict security, health, and sanitation rules from October 31 to November 3, 2025, to ensure peace, safety, and order during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

Under the order, a citywide liquor ban will take effect from 12:00 a.m. on October 31 until 6:00 a.m. on November 3.

Prohibition covers all public areas

The prohibition covers all public areas, including cemeteries, streets, terminals, and open spaces, and extends to the sale, distribution, and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

“To preserve peace and order, a citywide liquor ban shall be in effect,” the EO states.

However, hotels, restaurants, and other licensed establishments catering to registered guests are exempted, provided that liquor is not consumed outside these authorized premises.

Strict prohibitions inside cemeteries

The City Government also listed several prohibited acts within all cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria during the four-day period:

Bringing or consuming intoxicating liquor or illegal drugs;

Carrying firearms, bladed weapons, or explosives;

Engaging in gambling, loud music, or unruly behavior;

Staying overnight without authorization;

Littering, vandalism, and destruction of property;

Unauthorized vending or obstruction of access routes.

Violators will face penalties under existing city ordinances and national laws, including possible arrest and prosecution.

Task Force Undas 2025 formed

To implement the order, Archival created Task Force Undas 2025, chaired by the mayor and composed of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), City Health Department (CCHD), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Department of Public Services (DPS), City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), barangay councils, and the Public Information Office (PIO).

The task force will coordinate efforts on peace and order, traffic management, emergency response, waste collection, and sanitation throughout the observance.

Checkpoints, traffic rerouting, and medical teams

The CCPO will conduct checkpoints, visibility patrols, and inspections at major entry and exit points of cemeteries and other key areas. Carrying weapons is banned except for uniformed law enforcement officers on duty. Carrying explosives or firecrackers is also prohibited.

The Cebu City Transportation Office will also implement a traffic management plan, including rerouting schemes, designated parking areas, and pedestrian lanes. Public utility vehicles are required to comply with safety standards and ensure adequate transport for visitors.

Meanwhile, the City Health Department will deploy medical teams and first aid stations in major cemeteries, while the DPS and CENRO will ensure garbage collection, waste segregation, and sanitation maintenance. Cemetery administrators are directed to provide garbage bins and discourage the use of single-use plastics and open burning of waste.

The executive order takes effect immediately and will remain enforced until November 3, 2025, unless lifted, amended, or extended by the mayor.

