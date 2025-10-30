Cebu Greats execs eye home games in next MPBL season

Cebu Greats players, team officials, and sponsors pose for a group photo at their practice facility. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Greats are set for another run in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) next season, with team owner Samson Lato expressing hopes of finally staging home games in Cebu.

In a statement from Ian Callet of CSAS, the team’s official outfitter, Cebu Greats executives confirmed their intention to host MPBL home games next season. It signifies their continued commitment to the league and the province.

Last weekend, the team visited their soon-to-be practice facility, the Warehouse Sports Club in Mandaue City, before heading to an exhibition match in Asturias town.

Joining the visit were Lato, team manager Jhon Santos, assistant coach Dondon Hontiveros, head coach Junthy Valenzuela, and several Greats players.

“We’re really hoping we can bring the team and play in Cebu soon,” Lato said.

Santos added that while they initially planned to host a home game last September, the plan was shelved due to time and logistical challenges.

“We wanted to have the home game last September, but it was cancelled due to time and logistics concerns. Moving forward, we’re looking to host one next season,” he said.

The Cebu Greats executives also paid a courtesy visit to Cebu Governor Pam Baricuatro, who pledged full support for the team’s campaign in the upcoming MPBL season.

In another development, the Greats announced that Hontiveros would officially join the team’s playing roster while continuing his role as assistant coach.

Santos and Valenzuela both believe the Cebuano basketball icon still has plenty left to offer, citing his leadership and experience as valuable assets for the squad’s growth.

The Cebu Greats were formerly known as the Cebu Casino Ethyl Alcohol, a franchise that struggled in its MPBL debut due to salary delays and management issues. Midway through that turbulent season, Lato took over the franchise, recruited reinforcements like Jun Manzo, JR Quiñahan, and Paul Desiderio, and appointed Valenzuela as head coach—turning the team from a cellar-dweller into a playoff contender.

The Greats secured a playoff berth after surviving the play-in phase but were eventually eliminated in a controversial 89–92 loss to the Mindoro Tamaraws, a game that later led to the suspension of the officiating referees.

