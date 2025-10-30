Crimson Mactan’s Chef’s Garden brings The Kind Host to life

Where sustainability and mindful hospitality are taking root, the Chef’s Garden at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan—the Kind Host—emerges as the most dynamic green space to watch out for!

Where goodness grows from the soil and nourishes both body and soul, The Chef’s Garden at Crimson Mactan stands as your kind host.

Officially launched on October 23, 2025, it marks the third garden addition to Crimson Mactan’s growing sustainability portfolio.

Kinder to the guests, kindest to the earth

The Chef’s Garden cultivates organic fruits, herbs, vegetables, and root crops. These fresh ingredients are then supplied to the resort’s restaurants, serving as the main source of sustainably grown produce.

The garden’s soil is enriched with vermicompost from Crimson Mactan’s two earlier gardens. Nestled by the seaside, it also produces its own seaweed vermicompost, sourced seasonally and made possible through the collective efforts of guests and hotel staff as part of the resort’s environmental sustainability initiatives.

Led by Senior Horticulturist Rowena Carpio, the garden embodies Crimson Mactan’s commitment to nurturing both people and the planet. The careful sourcing and cultivation of the finest, freshest ingredients are essential to ensuring that only the best dishes are served.

Chef’s Garden will soon bloom its doors to the public

More than just a sustainable space, The Chef’s Garden will soon opens its doors to the public, including students, serving as a living classroom for learning the essentials of garden sustainability and as a space where guests can purchase organic produce.

The garden currently offers two main products for sale: spice vinegar and vermicompost, with plans to expand its selection of fresh produce in the near future. For now, guests can savor the flavors of The Chef’s Garden by dining at the group of restaurants within Crimson Mactan.

