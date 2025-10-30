Football: Filipinas hold Uzbekistan to a draw in Manila friendly game

The first 11 of the PWNFT Filipinas. | PWNFT photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) Filipinas settled for a 2-2 draw against the equally-determined Uzbekistan in their international friendly on Wednesday night, October 29, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

It was a stinging draw for the Filipinas who earlier looked poised with an early 2-0 lead.

However, Uzbekistan’s Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva struck twice to silence the home crowd and deny the hosts a morale-boosting win ahead of their Southeast Asian Games campaign.

The match began in ideal start for the Filipinas who broke the scoring drought just two minutes into the match. Meryll Serrano threaded a precise pass to Chandler McDaniel, who calmly finished from close range to give the hosts an early 1-0 lead.

They then doubled their advantage to 2-0, at the 56th minute after Sofia Wunsch capitalized on a defensive error and teed up Serrano, who drilled a low shot past the Uzbek goalkeeper.

Rizal Memorial Stadium was already on celebration after the second goal, but the Uzbeks were far from defeat.

Khabibullaeva scored a 67th minute goal and silenced the crowd with an 81st minute equalizer.

Next up for the PWNFT is the SEA Games in Bangkok, Thaialand later in November. They will compete in Group B with Vietnam, Myanmar, and Malaysia.

