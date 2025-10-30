Shane Gentallan is GAB “Boxer of the Month” for September 

Shane Gentallan (middle) with his promoter, PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions chief Floriezyl Echavez Podot (left) and an IBF supervisor. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Shane “Sugar Shane” Gentallan, the newly-crowned IBF Asia light flyweight champion, is the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) “Boxer of the Month” for September.

This was officially announced last October 28 with Gentallan earning the monthly honors.

To recall, Gentallan, one of the top prospects of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable claimed the IBF Asia title with a convincing unanimous decision victory against countryman Arvin John Sampaga in the main event of Kumong Bol-Anon 22 last September 20 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

READ: Shane Gentallan breaks into IBF world rankings after latest win

It was Gentallan’s first international title since his lone defeat in 2023 against Chinese DianXing Zhu where he lost for the WBC Asian silver light flyweight title.

Currently, Gentallan holds a promising record of 13 wins with seven knockouts against one defeat.

Adding feather to his cap was his recent breakthrough in the world rankings.

READ: NBA: Lakers fend off Timberwolves on Austin Reaves’ buzzer-beater

Gentallan is now ranked No. 15 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight division. A huge contribution to it was his six-fight winning streak capped with his win over Sampaga last month in Bohol.

The other Filipinos ranked in the IBF are Joey Canoy and Ian Abne.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP