Pacquiao-Mayweather rematch: Pacman wants fight to push through

PACQUIAO-MAYWEATHER REMATCH. Former senator and Filipino world boxing icon Manny Pacquiao graces the press conference for the 50th anniversary celebration of the historic “Thrilla in Manila,” the milestone bout between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, at World Kitchens, Gateway Mall 2 in Quezon City on Wednesday (Oct. 1, 2025). Pacquiao confirmed that a second showdown against fellow welterweight great Floyd Mayweather is a possibility for early 2026. (PNA photo by Robert Oswald P. Alfiler)

MANILA – Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao confirmed on Wednesday that a second showdown against fellow welterweight great Floyd Mayweather is a possibility for early 2026.

Pacquiao said that fighting Mayweather again, 11 years after their first encounter, is an option, and the former eight-division world champion is interested in making it happen.

“I’d love to have a rematch with Floyd Mayweather, so I hope that we can understand each other and we can negotiate well,” said Pacquiao when he was formally introduced as the vice president of the International Boxing Association in a press conference at Novotel Manila Araneta City in Quezon City, hours before the Thrilla in Manila 50th anniversary fight card at the adjacent Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger first reported that a Pacquiao-Mayweather rematch is in the works.

However, Pacquiao clarified that nothing is concrete yet as to whom he will fight next.

“There’s a lot of ongoing negotiations right now, so it’s hard to preempt what fight I’m going to push through. So I’m just waiting for the final negotiation, but right now, we have a lot of negotiations about my next fight,” said Pacquiao.

Aside from the Pacquiao-Mayweather rematch, another option, according to the former senator, is a showdown against former lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko.

“We’re going to announce the final decision of the fight. We’re going to post it,” Pacquiao further said.

Both Pacquiao and Mayweather fought in 2015, with the latter winning via unanimous decision, but a good number of fans were disappointed at how the bout went, especially since they were expecting an all-out war between welterweight greats.

According to Coppinger, should negotiations succeed, the Pacquiao-Mayweather rematch could be seen live on Netflix following the success of the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez-Terence Crawford fight card last Sept. 14 (Philippine Time). (PNA)

