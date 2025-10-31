CSP Travel and Tours Leads Mangrove Planting for Sustainability in Olango Island

Cebu, Philippines – October 29, 2025 – In line with its continuing commitment to environmental stewardship, CSP Travel and Tours Inc. conducted a Mangrove Planting Activity at Barangay Talima, Olango Island, in partnership with the Olango Island Wildlife Sanctuary (OIWS) and the Olango Island Eco-Tour Association (OIETA).

The event gathered 26 participants and successfully planted 130 Ceriops tagal seedlings, reinforcing the importance of mangrove ecosystems in protecting coastal communities. The briefing was led by Mr. Genaro Soon, Protected Area Warden and Wildlife In-Charge of the sanctuary, who emphasized the crucial role of mangroves in mitigating coastal erosion, serving as nurseries for marine species, and acting as natural barriers against storm surges.

Representatives from OIETA closely monitored the planting operations, ensuring that participants followed proper techniques and safety guidelines. Their on-site guidance allowed volunteers to better understand how each seedling contributes to a larger ecological balance that benefits both local communities and biodiversity.

A commitment to long-term sustainability

This event forms part of CSP’s #GiveBackToThePhilippines Project, a flagship CSR initiative that reflects the company’s gratitude for the growth of Philippine tourism. The project emphasizes sustainability, community partnership, and cultural connection as key components of responsible travel.

Through this collaboration, CSP and its local partners not only aim to protect the coastal ecosystems of Olango Island but also to raise awareness of the shared responsibility in preserving the country’s natural heritage. CSP believes that every small act of conservation contributes to a much greater collective impact—one that ensures the Philippines remains a vibrant and resilient destination for generations to come.

Building meaningful partnerships

For CSP, this mangrove planting is not just an isolated activity but a symbol of the company’s ongoing commitment to creating travel experiences that give back to both people and the planet. Partnering with OIWS and OIETA highlights the essential link between tourism and conservation—showing that ecological protection can go hand in hand with local livelihood and education.

Connecting conservation and tourism

As part of this initiative, CSP continues to promote sustainable activities that help travelers appreciate the Philippines beyond traditional sightseeing. One of its popular offerings is the Cebu Island Hopping Tour, which allows guests to explore the stunning marine life and coastal scenery surrounding Mactan and Olango.

Visitors can experience pristine waters, local island communities, and responsible tourism practices that align with CSP’s advocacy for sustainability.

Learn more about our Cebu Island Hopping Tour experience and discover how responsible tourism can make a positive impact on local communities.