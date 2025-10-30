Trump orders immediate start of nuclear weapon tests

US President Donald Trump TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

ISTANBUL – US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has instructed the Defense Department to “immediately” begin nuclear weapons tests.

“Because of other countries’ testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to his rebranded name for the department.

Stressing that the US has “more Nuclear Weapons than any other country,” he noted that this was accomplished during his first term, including “a complete update and renovation of existing weapons.”

He warned, however, that the US’s adversaries are catching up.

“Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years,” Trump said. (Anadolu)

