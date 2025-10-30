Free Funeral Services Act to provide standard burial assistance – DSWD

(PNA file photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA – The Free Funeral Services Act (Republic Act No. 12309) will serve as the basis of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to provide standard burial aid to poor families, as well as those who are in crisis, under its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

Director Edwin Morata of the DSWD’s Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) said the DSWD will come up with the standard amount of burial assistance under the law’s Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR).

“For RA 12309, sinasabi dito dapat mayroon na po tayong templated amount o standard amount. But as to standard amount po kung magkano ang package, ito pa lang po ang pag-uusapan natin in the crafting of the IRR (RA 12309 provides for a templated or standard amount of assistance. We will come out with the standard package as we craft the IRR) because DSWD is the lead in the crafting of the implementing rules and regulation,” Morata told reporters during the DSWD Thursday Media Forum at the Crisis Intervention Unit (CIU) satellite office in Paragon Place along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

“The most important thing for poor and indigent families who have lost their loved ones is to have a decent funeral and burial for the departed,” he said.

The free funeral services for poor families will cover expenses for funeral parlors, funeral chapels, transportation, cremation, and burial.

He said the IRR will include the standard and maximum amount of burial aid to be given to the beneficiaries, and safety guidelines to prevent the abuse of funds.

The DSWD is also working with local government units (LGUs) nationwide, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and some 807 partner-funeral homes in the country on the crafting of the IRR.

But even before the Free Funeral Services Act lapsed into law last Sept. 28, Morata said the DSWD, through its AICS program, has been giving burial assistance through Guarantee Letters (GLs) to Filipinos who seek help from the agency.

Data provided by the DSWD’s CIU indicated that from 2014 to September 2025, the DSWD has given more than PHP10.985 billion in funeral assistance to the bereaved families of 1,439,160 individuals through the AICS program.

Aside from indigent families, Filipinos, regardless of social status, affected by calamities and other emergency circumstances who cannot afford dignified funeral services can avail of the program.

In availing the burial assistance under the AICS program, a bereaved family or its designated representative must present a valid ID, the death certificate of the deceased person, and the funeral contract.

A social case study report prepared by a social worker will also be required. (PNA)

